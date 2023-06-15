The best Google Pixel 7 Pro screen protector in 2023

The latest Pixel smartphone series is here, and if you value your devices, then you'll want to ensure that your new Google Pixel 7a, Google Pixel 7, or in this instance, your Google Pixel 7 Pro is protected from the get-go with a reliable screen protector made by expert manufacturers. A lot of folks think that screen protectors aren't needed anymore as flagship phones are built from tougher materials, but this couldn't be further from the truth.

No smartphone is indestructible, and even the best rugged phones have their limitations. A quality screen protector will go a long way to ensuring your expensive tech stays scratch-free and like new for as long as possible.

Keep in mind: this guide includes a host of screen protectors for the Google Pixel 7 Pro model only, and the products featured will have been created with precise measurements for this exact screen size and front camera cut-outs.

How do I choose a screen protector?

We understand that the hunt for a durable yet reasonably priced screen protector can be daunting and time-consuming, but fear not. We're pretty much experts now when it comes to finding the best smartphone accessories available for the best camera phones, with options to suit all budgets and from brands you can trust.

Are you a bit of a germaphobe? A screen protector with antimicrobial coatings will help to prevent and eliminate surface bacteria from lurking on your phone screen. Whether you need a strong Tempered Glass screen protector to withstand hefty drops, or a more subtle and sleek protector to keep your device in top condition, this guide can help you find the perfect screen protector for a fair price.

If you're a photographer and smartphone shooter (which we assume you are - this is Digital Camera World after all) then you might want to pair your screen protector with a strong phone case with raised edges to protect your camera unit from any cracked lenses upon impact. Maybe even consider purchasing a separate camera lens protector too.

Best Google Pixel 7 Pro screen protectors

01. OtterBox Alpha Flex Screen Protector View at Amazon View at Amazon View at OtterBox Quantity: 1 Material: Polyethylene / Terephthalate The OtterBox Alpha Flex screen protector boasts vivid clarity and scratch resistance, and the glass is infused with silver ions to protect your phone screen against bacterial microbes. This screen protector is made from ultra-strong, glass-like materials and can supposedly survive drops from up to 6ft with OtterBox's Drop + technology, but don't take our word for it.

02. Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector View at Amazon Quantity: 2-pack Material: Flexible Film This offering from Spigen ensures edge-to-edge protection for Google Pixel 7 Pro with self-healing technology. The NeoFlex deters scratches and fingerprints to keep your screen crystal-clear and involves a simple wet installation process that secures a bubble-free application with zero lifting around the edges or corners. This product has been certified as Made For Google.

03. JETech Screen Protector + Camera Lens Protector View at Amazon Quantity: 2-pack Material: Flexible TPU Film + 9H Tempered Glass camera protector Find the ultimate value for money with this dual-pack screen protector and camera lens protector bundle from JETech for a superb price! The ultra-thin and self-healing TPU film allows the touchscreen to remain highly responsive with support for using fingerprint unlock, and the camera cover does not disrupt the use of flash or alter the original image clarity.

04. Case-Mate FlexiShield Screen Protector View at Amazon View at Target Quantity: 1 Material: Reinforced polymer film The Case-Mate FlexiShield Screen Protector offers unrivaled shatter protection from drops and impacts to reduce screen damage to your Google Pixel 7 Pro. The heavy-duty protection design of this product is paired with a layer of anti-fingerprint and anti-scratch coatings, and the thin film maintains original touch response sensitivity. It also has a lifetime warranty!

05. Ringke Dual Easy Film Screen Protector View at Amazon Quantity: 2-pack Material: Polyethylene / Terephthalate This screen protector pack from Ringke is great for those who like to keep things simple. The website offers intuitive installation video guides on how to achieve the perfect application, and the transparent PET film ensures a high-resolution view with clear protection and natural sensitivity. At a reasonable price, what more can you ask for?

06. Whitestone UV GEN Film Screen Protector View at Amazon Quantity: 2-pack Material: Polyethylene / Terephthalate This Whitestone screen protector from Dome Glass is a bit more obscure, in that the installation process involves securing the cover using UV light (included with the set). On the more expensive side, this protector offers water resistance and anti-fingerprints from applied coatings, and full Protection against drops with a glossy surface finish that feels like real glass.



How we test

In all honesty, there's no real way to test a screen protector thoroughly enough without actually putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like quality and materials used, ease of application, and most importantly the price range and value for money.

We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of screen protectors knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some products might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.

With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing screen protectors, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that we're familiar with from having tested other products from their catalog and know are reliable and high quality.

