The best Canon R6 deals in September 2021

If you're looking for the best Canon R6 deals, then your search is over. Here we've listed all the best prices and cheapest deals on this versatile all-round EOS camera that we can find. Just scroll down to see the line-up of today's options.

It must be said that the Canon EOS R6 is an absolutely cracking camera; it's a powerhouse. Quite simply, the Canon R6 is one of the best 4K cameras for filmmaking, and given its burst speed and sensor resolution, it ranks as one of the best cameras for sports photography. The camera was in short supply when first released in 2020 - but now stock are getting more plentiful, we are starting to see better deals for the R6 appearing.

• Read more: Canon EOS R6 review

You may be an enthusiast photographer or videographer looking to make the change to a full-frame mirrorless camera, if so, this has to be on your list. It's nont only one of the best Canon cameras we’ve ever seen, it is also one of the best mirrorless cameras you can buy.

The Canon EOS R6 is a versatile, all-round camera that can shoot pretty much anything. The body features the same 3.69 million-dot electronic viewfinder as the Canon EOS R, with 120fps refresh rate, along with a fully articulating, 1.62 million-dot, 3-inch touchscreen.

The in-body image stabilization is good for up to 8 stops (CIPA-rated) of stability, and the Canon R6 comes with USB PD support that enables it to be charged and powered by a USB source, such as a power bank, along with the improved LP-E6NH battery.

The Canon EOS R6 is a stunningly capable camera. It packs a 20.1MP sensor that's almost identical to the one in the flagship Canon EOS-1D X Mark III professional camera, and it features 4K video that's actually a hair better than that of the Canon EOS R5.

It boasts blistering-fast 12fps mechanical burst shooting and 20fps via the electronic shutter, along with 4K 60p video, twin UHS-II SD card slots, 8-stop in-body image stabilization, industry best autofocus powered by Dual Pixel AF II – a real powerhouse, at an sensible price.

