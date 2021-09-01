Popular

The best Canon Elph 180 and IXUS 185 deals in September 2021

By

Small and handsome, with a great zoom and HD video, is this the best Canon compact for beginners?

The Canon IXUS 185 camera
(Image credit: Canon)

Today's smartphones might be packed with technology that was once only present in enthusiast-level cameras, but they have their limitations too. That's where cameras like the Elph 180 (aka the IXUS 185) come in, being affordable and easy-to-use, and capable of offering something a little different to help you to get the shots you want.

Here, we round up the best deals on the Canon IXUS 185 / Elph 180 and give you a little more information on what makes it shine.

Image 1 of 6

(Image credit: Canon)
Image 2 of 6

Image 3 of 6

The Canon IXUS 185 camera

(Image credit: Canon)
Image 4 of 6

Image 5 of 6

Image 6 of 6

Canon IXUS 185 key specs

Everything we expect an IXUS camera to be, with an agreeable price tag to boot

Type: Compact | Sensor: 1/2.3in | Megapixels: 20MP | Lens: 28-224mm f/3.2-6.9 | LCD: 2.7in, 230k dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 3fps | Max video resolution: 1280x720 (HD) | Colors available: Silver, Black, Red, | User level: Beginner

Tiny body
Excellent price
Video limited to 720p
No viewfinder

What makes the IXUS 185 special? Its 8x optical zoom lens is arguably its main draw, as this allows you to home in on more distant subjects without the same loss of quality that you'd experience with many smartphones. And with a 35mm-equivalent wide-angle start of 28mm and a telephoto finish of 224mm, it effortlessly adapts itself to a multitude of scenes and subjects.

Aside from its optical prowess, the camera packs a 20MP sensor – more than enough for enlargements – that's also capable of HD video capture, and it's designed with more physical controls than the average smartphone provides, logically placed in areas where fingers naturally fall. These include a zoom collar around the lens that lets you frame up your masterpieces with precision.

On top of this, the camera has been furnished with a range of technologies that help you get better images without you having to decide on all key settings. These are headed by an Easy and Smart Auto mode, the latter capable of detecting up to 32 different scenes and adjusting itself accordingly, while Face Detection is also on hand to help capture people with clarity and best focus.

More buying guides

Matt Golowczynski
Matt Golowczynski

The former editor of Digital Camera World, "Matt G" has spent the bulk of his career working in or reporting on the photographic industry. For two and a half years he worked in the trade side of the business with Jessops and Wex, serving as content marketing manager for the latter. 


Switching streams he also spent five years as a journalist, where he served as technical writer and technical editor for What Digital Camera before joining DCW, taking on assignments as a freelance writer and photographer in his own right. He currently works for SmartFrame, a specialist in image-streaming technology and protection.

Related articles