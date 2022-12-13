The best Canon EOS R6 Mark II deals in December 2022: prices and stock updates

Looking for the best Canon EOS R6 Mark II deals? Launched in late November 2022, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II is the most talked about mirrorless camera (opens in new tab)s on the market right now, offering outstanding video and photo capabilities.

As it's a relatively new camera and an upgrade on the Canon EOS R6 (opens in new tab), it's never going to be the cheapest, but we've got the best prices for you below.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II (opens in new tab) is almost identical in size, weight, and proportion to the original – and it retains the same degree of weather sealing, too. However, there have been some key changes worth noting.

The best Canon EOS R6 Mark II deals The 40fps shooting speed is just the job for wildlife and sports Sensor: 24.2MP CMOS | Image processor: Digic X | Lens mount: Canon RF | ISO range: 100-102,400 (exp 50-204,800) | Video: 4K HQ 60p, 1080p 180p | Viewfinder: 3.69m dot OLED, 0.5 inch, 100% coverage, 120fps refresh | Size: 138.4 x 98.4 x 88.4mm | Weight (body only): 670g (including battery and memory card) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Preorder at Canon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pro-grade autofocus 40fps via electronic shutter 4K 60p and 1080p 180p Expensive only 75 RAW imager per biurst

What's different to the Canon EOS R6? Firstly, the power switch: it's gone. Well, not completely – it's just gone from its old position on the left shoulder, replaced instead by a dedicated stills/video switch that's a big nod towards this camera's overt focus on hybrid shooters. The power switch now sits instead on the right shoulder, beneath the rear exposure dial – which should please street shooters who like to arm their cameras one-handed.

The other change is to the joystick, where the familiar EOS R5 (opens in new tab) and EOS R6 input has been replaced with a newly designed one (which is also customizable). It lacks the knurled edges at the top-left, top-right, and center-bottom of the stick – so if you're familiar with the previous design, you might find your thumb sliding off without the tactile notification that you're at the edge of the disc.

There are other welcome creative additions, too, such as in-camera focus bracketing – which, unlike other Canon camera (opens in new tab)s, actually does the compositing in-camera rather than requiring you to do it manually in external software.

And thanks to the improved stabilization, which is good for up to 8 stops depending on your lens choice, you can do it without a tripod. We did a 100-shot stack, handheld, and the results were perfect.