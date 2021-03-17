The best camera for astrophotography in 2021: tools and lenses to shoot night skies

Want to shoot the stars? The first thing you need is the best camera for astrophotography – that is, a DSLR or mirrorless camera that enables you to open the shutter for at least 30 seconds. You'll also need a tripod, RAW format photos to spruce-up in Photoshop, and last but not least great timing.

The best camera for astrophotography is imperative if you want to photograph the night sky and catch specific celestial events like the Perseid meteor shower, or phenomena such as the Milky Way (which is best photographed in summer) or the Northern Lights (in winter).

However, the camera you use for astrophotography does make a difference, as do the lens and tripod. There are also various other handy camera accessories that will allow you to experiment with nightscapes and take your images to the next level, and if you're getting way out into the countryside to escape all the urban light pollution, you might want to take a look at our list of the best camera backpacks.

In terms of specialist astrophotography equipment for 'deep sky' images of star clusters, nebulae and galaxies, the list is endless (and very expensive) and becomes dependent on having good quality astrophotography telescopes.

That's verging on astronomy, so we've concentrated here on good value astrophotography gear that the average photographer could consider for obtaining unique astro-landscape shots without going to huge expense. Here's our pick of essential astrophotography tools to take your night sky photos to the next level.

Cameras

(Image credit: Canon)

1. Canon EOS Ra Canon's first ever full-frame astrophotography camera is a winner Specifications Type: Mirrorless Sensor: Full frame Megapixels: 30.3MP Lens mount: Canon RF Screen: 3.15-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 2.1m dots Viewfinder: OLED type Max burst speed: 8fps Max video resolution: 4K UHD at 30/25/24fps User level: Enthusiast/professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS $2,499 View at Canon Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Specialized full-frame sensor + 30x Live View & viewfinder zoom Reasons to avoid - Cropped 4K video - Single SD card slot

Canon's last dedicated astrophotography camera was the Canon EOS 60Da back in 2010 – a capable but crop sensor camera, and built on the back of decade-old DSLR tech. By contrast, the Canon EOS Ra is an astro camera with a huge 30.MP full-frame image sensor – itself a luxury in the world of astrophotography. However, this is no stock sensor; the infrared-cutting filter is modified to enable four times the amount of hydrogen 656nm alpha rays, enabling a higher transmission of deep red IR rays without the need for specialized optics or accessories. It also boasts an incredibly useful 30x zoom on both the rear screen or electronic viewfinder, as well as the ability to record crisp 4K video. Some of the more boutique third-party software is still playing catch-up to Canon's RAW files, and you'll need to make sure that your optics can support the image circle of the larger sensor (though there are in-camera cropping options), but otherwise this is a clear winner for shooting the stars.

(Image credit: Sony)

Until the Sony A7 mirrorless camera came along, the best astrophotography cameras were all about DSLRs. The camera's latest iteration, the Sony A7 III, takes low light performance on by marrying a full-frame sensor with very high ISO capabilities. Its 24.2MP full-frame Exmor R CMOS and ISO 51,200 – which is expandable to a whopping 204,800 – are the main reasons why astrophotographers are fond of it (these very high ISOs even make it possible to video the night sky through a telescope using the A7). The camera's relatively small size (at 650g) and three-inch tilting touchscreen also appeal – the latter can be very useful when shooting upwards at the night sky. However, this camera is on our list because of its insane ISO. It's an expensive option though, particularly if you pair it with the Zeiss Batis 18mm f/2.8 wide-angle lens. To save cash, go for the Sony A7 II or the original Sony A7.

(Image credit: Nikon)

Mirrorless cameras don't have it all their own way. There are still some fantastic DSLRs out there for astrophotography and the D850 has to be one of the best. It's full-frame 45.7MP sensor still delivers some of the best images we've seen from camera, and while the ISO might not be quite the best around, it's still very well controlled. It can also shoot at up to an extended sensitivity range that's equivalent to 108,400 (Hi2), while there's a ISO ceiling of 25,600. The build quality is excellent, while the handling is excellent - those shooting in poor light will appreciate the illuminated body mounted controls that can easily be switched on, while the large and bright optical viewfinder will make framing up easy. AF performance is stunning, but it's let down by the clunky focusing speed when using the rear screen. Battery life is brilliant though at over 1,000 shots per charge - something event the best mirrorless cameras will even struggle to come close to.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm's flagship mirrorless camera, the X-T4 is a brilliant all-rounder that's a good option for astrophotographers. While you might not get much use from the 6.5 stop in-body image stabilization system if you're shooting in a tripod, the clever vari-angle touchscreen will make it a breeze to compose shots in both landscape and portrait orientation. The classic body-mounted controls on the X-T4 make it a joy to use (and that bit easier to set-up in the dark), while the image quality doesn't disappoint. The 26.1MP APS-C sensor performs very well, while there's a great choice of fast primes out there to match with the X-T4.

Lenses

(Image credit: Sigma)

Is this the best lens for astrophotography and for shooting the Milky Way? Available with mounts for full-frame DSLR cameras from Canon, Nikon, Sigma and Sony (E-mount), this wide-angle prime lens from Sigma is all about speed. At f/1.8, it’s the fastest wide-angle lens in existence, and in dark conditions, that’s critical. It means that a long exposure shot of the Milky Way, something that usually takes about 25 seconds to image, can be done in about 10 seconds. Since stars begin to obviously blur in such images at 25 seconds, this Sigma makes much brighter, sharper astro-images possible. It’s also got an excellent (and quiet) auto-focus for use in daylight. However, this is a heavy lens that only dedicated astrophotographers will want to carry.

(Image credit: Canon)

If you plump for an EOS Ra at the top of our list (or an EOS R5 or R6 alternatively) then this is the dedicated lens for you. While you could use Canon's EF to RF adapter if you've got some existing EF glass, this is the lens to go for if you're starting afresh. It's expensive, but this lens is stunning and makes the most out of the new RF mount. Focusing is fast and quiet thanks to the Nano Ultrasonic AF system, while the build quality is hard to fault. A nice touch is the detachable lens hood, meaning you can still used front-mounted filters with this ultra wide-angle lens. Optically, it's incredibly sharp, but if we're being picky, edge sharpness could be a bit better.

(Image credit: Nikon)

A world first when it arrived back in 2008, it's built up quite an impressive reputation since its launch, but has since seen a number of newer rivals appear on the scene in the shape of the brilliant Sigma 14-24mm and Tamron 15-30mm. This is still a cracking lens though. Build quality is excellent, with a rubber weather-seal featured on the mounting plate, but just watch that large front element though. Optically this lens delivers excellent centre-sharpness, and holds up very well in the corners as well. If you want even better performance in this area, then the Sigma edges it just.

(Image credit: Samyang)

If you want to photograph the night sky, the Milky Way or a meteor shower, get a super wide-angle lens. As well as fitting in more sky to make composition much easier, fast wide-angle lenses collect lots of light and can be used to take much longer exposures than telephoto lenses before stars begin to blur. The Samyang 14mm f/2.8 is a 14mm lens with an aperture of f/2.8. Sometimes also sold under the Rokinon brand (in the U.S.) and available for Canon, Nikon, Pentax, Fujifilm, Sony and Samsung cameras, this is a manual lens that can easily be set to 'infinity' focus, and we think it's one of the best astrophotography lenses you can start with. It even has its own Flickr group . There's also a more expensive auto-focus variant (for using in daylight), the Samyang AF 14 f/2.8 lens, which was announced earlier this year.

Accessories

(Image credit: Vanguard)

The best choice for astrophotography and night-time landscapes is a full-size and very sturdy tripod. That's a shame, because the hobby usually requires walking off into the wilderness where equipment is at a premium, but it's nevertheless worth avoiding short travel tripods. That's particularly true if your camera doesn't have a tilting LCD screen, because you're likely to be pointing the camera upwards. However, you also can't afford for a gust of wind to ruin a long exposure photo. Weighing 2.4kg, the Vanguard Alta Pro 263AB tripod has three sections (the fewer sections, the better) and a ball head that rotates through 360 degrees. It also includes a quick-release plate and handy bubble levels.

(Image credit: Skywatcher)

10. Skywatcher Star Adventurer travel mount Avoid star trails with this well-built, lightweight and compact equatorial tracking mount Specifications Mount Type: Ultra compact equatorial tracking platform Motor Drive: DC Servo Tracking Modes: Sidereal, Solar or Lunar tracking rate for both Northern & Southern hemisphere; time-lapse photography (12hr/4hr/2hr rev) Auto-guiding interface: built-in, ST4 Polar finder: Built-in Weight: 1.2kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $425 View at BHPhoto Check Amazon 10 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Straightforward assembly + Lightweight and portable Reasons to avoid - Targets must be manually framed - No WiFi capability

Earth's rotation means that the stars appear to move, so any shot where the shutter is open for more than about 25 seconds (the exact number depends on the focal length of a lens) will display blurred 'star trails'. You'll also notice that some objects that seem really bright to the naked eye don't end up looking very good in your photos. The solution to both problems is a simple equatorial mount like the Skywatcher Star Adventurer, which sits between a tripod and a camera, and moves in sync with the Earth's rotation. It means you can point a 600mm lens on a DSLR at a target like the Andromeda Galaxy and open the shutter for 90 seconds. The result is no star-trailing, and a bright image of a distant galaxy. The only issue is that all equatorial mounts need to be aligned to the star Polaris – it's not difficult, but it takes some practice.

(Image credit: RGBS)

11. RGBS LCD time-lapse intervalometer remote timer shutter A great value timer that's reliable and does the job Specifications Timer delay: 0s to 99hrs 59min 59s in one-second increments Interval: 1s to 99hrs 59min 59s in one-second increments Number of shots: 1 to 399 (unlimited) Power source: two AAA 1.5V LR03 alkaline batteries Dimensions: 155 x 40 x 18mm Weight: 105g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 770 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Easy to use + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Programming in the dark is tricky - You'll need charged batteries

You should always use a remote shutter release – either wired or wireless – to prevent vibrations when opening the shutter for a long exposure. However, if you want to take a series of timed exposures (perhaps to produce a star-trail image) and don't have the in-camera ability to do so, an external intervalometer can be really useful. Explicitly designed for DSLR time-lapse photography, they enable automatic shutter triggering; but swerve the big brand attempts since this is a commodity market. You'll see brands like RGBS – we like the RGBS LCD Time Lapse Intervalometer Remote Timer Shutter – QUMOX, Neewer and Jintu online, but they're all essentially the same product. You get an exposure count, an interval timer so you can leave a gap between each image (handy for letting the sensor cool down for 15 or so seconds between shots, especially on a crop-sensor camera), and you can take single exposures lasting as long as you want.

(Image credit: iOptron)

Another star tracker mount much like the Skywatcher Star Adventurer, the iOptron SkyTracker is another reasonably affordable way into either long-exposure astro-landscapes, or 'deep sky' astrophotography using a zoom lens. Able to fit directly to regular photography tripods, and able to take a camera and lens weighing up to 3kg, the SkyTracker Pro has an illuminated polar scope for precise alignment with Polaris, the North Star. It's best used with the TS-Optics Ball Head TS-BH-51AT .

Great targets for DSLR cameras on star tracker mounts include the Andromeda Galaxy and Perseus Double Cluster – both rising in the east in autumn – and winter's Orion Nebula, just below Orion's Belt.

(Image credit: Celestron)

If you do have a telescope, or you think you might have occasional access to one, a cheap T-Ring Adapter is a useful addition to your astrophotography kitbag. A standard screw mount for cameras that screws on in place of a lens, it enables a DSLR body to be attached to a telescope. The Celestron 93419 T-Ring Adapter, from telescope-maker Celestron, has a T-Ring specifically for Canon cameras, but the Celestron 93402 is also available for Nikon cameras. To attach it to a telescope means adding a T-Adapter uniquely designed for specific telescopes, which a telescope-owner will usually have.

If you just want to photograph the moon, a great alternative is to just put your smartphone up to a telescope’s eyepiece; it’s easy enough to do free-hand, but the Carson HookUpz 2.0 Universal Smartphone Optics Adapter makes it even easier.

(Image credit: PhotoPills)

14. PhotoPills app A must-have app for astrophotographers Specifications Platforms: iOS and Android Augmented reality: Yes Drone mode: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Plan Milky Way and Moon shots + Contains geodetic data Reasons to avoid - Learning curve

Exactly when does the Milky Way rise? Where will it rise? Get that stuff wrong and you’re going to be looking at a wasted trip to a dark sky location. Cue PhotoPills, available for iOS and Android, which gives you precise positioning for the Sun, the Moon and the Milky Way. Just as good for shooting a moonrise or a sunset as it is for taking images of our galaxy arcing across the night sky, PhotoPills shows exactly where and when your targets will rise, and how they will move, as seen from any specific location. It also includes geodetic data so you can see exactly when your target will be behind a mountain range. It costs $9.99.

(Image credit: Hoya)

15. Hoya Starscape Light Pollution Cut Filter A slim filter that even works with wider lenses Specifications Available sizes: 49mm, 52mm, 55mm, 58mm, 62mm, 67mm, 72mm, 77mm and 82mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Reduces colour casts + Improves contrast and visibility Reasons to avoid - Large sizes are pricey

A light pollution filter will suppress the emissions generated by artificial lighting, reducing the yellow/greenish colour caused by city lights that will stop you from capturing the night sky in all its glory. This screw-on filter is available in a range of filter thread sizes has a neat low profile, while it's compatible with both wide- and super wide-angle lenses. Perfect for shooting both nightscapes and astrological photography at night.

(Image credit: K&F)

16. K&F Concept Natural Night Filter Light Pollution Filter Coated to be tough, this is a premium filter for cutting unwanted light Specifications Available sizes: 52mm, 58mm, 67mm, 77mm, 82mm and 100mm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Scratch and water resistant + Double sided nano coating Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

Not the most affordable option out there, but this light pollution filter from K&F Concept has a number of nice touches. Very slim at just 3.8mm wide, it's also scratch and water resistant, while the filter is made from aviation grade aluminum alloy as well. Optically, it features a double-sided nano coating to help stop yellow and orange wavelengths of light from entering the lens, with K&F Concept recommending using a manual white balance setting and selecting a color temperature between 700K and 1,500K.

