Godox has shrunk its latest iFlash on-camera strobe yet again and the iM10 is its smallest flashgun yet!

Godox has shrunk the size of the hotshoe flashgun yet again! The new iM10 carries on the quest that the Godox iM20 started last year offering a miniature strobe that can carry with you anywhere, and give you the opportunity to add a burst of flash to your shots when you need it.



The iM10 is smaller and cheaper that the iM20, but this new addition to the Godox iFlash family still offers the same basic manual-only flash operation. It will work with all mirrorless models and with compact cameras that have a traditional hotshoe.

It is a type of flash that there is a real need for nowadays, as more and more cameras make do without the pop-up flash that used to be a standard feature. Sure the need for flash is not so great, now that high ISO performance is so much better – but a burst of light is still invaluable in very dark conditions, or when trying to eliminate shadows when shooting portraits.

The Godox iM10 has just two control buttons, and is recharged via a USB-C socket (Image credit: Godox)

The iM10 weighs under an ounce at just 23g - but conveniently has a built-in rechargeable battery that can be recharged using a standard USB-C cable. A single charge can provide up to 350 flash bursts if the unit is set to full power. If you need less flash, there are 1/2,1/4, and 1/8 power settings available. Recycling time is 3 seconds.

The Godox iM10 is now on sale costing $24.90 / £22.

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Above: watch our podcast where Mike and I discuss the demise of the built-in pop-up flash and the rise of the mini accessory flashgun

Check out our full guide to the best flashguns for your camera