On your cap, lapel or in your hand: DJI Mic Mini 2S wireless microphone lands with internal 32-bit float

The DJI Mic Mini 2S has landed and it’s DJI’s first mini wireless microphone to feature internal recording. And not just any internal recording, because the DJI Mic Mini 2S’s 14.5GB of onboard storage boasts up to 28 hours of 32-bit float audio (at 24-bit).

On top of that, it comes with two levels of AI noise canceling, Basic and Strong, which reduces background noise and increases clarity. The former is more suited to tidying up persistent hums, such as air conditioning, while the latter is reserved for noisier environments.

The DJI Mic Mini 2S transmitters weigh just 12g (Image credit: DJI)

Think of 32-bit float as a RAW file for audio, allowing you to capture as much audio data as possible for maximum pliability in post and a much more limited chance of clipping. The mic also features automatic attenuation in the form of Clipping Control, while maintaining consistent audio output via Loudness Balance. You can even ‘shape’ your voice by applying three voice-tone presets: Regular, Bright and Rich.

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For those looking to record multiple audio sources simultaneously, a single DJI Mic Mini 2S RX (receiver) can be connected to up to four TX (transmitters). Existing DJI Mic owners will be pleased to know that this latest mic is compatible with both DJI Mic Mini and DJI Mic Mini 2 transmitters and the DJI Mic Series Mobile Receiver.

A series of four magnetic covers have been designed in collaboration with artist Victo Ngai (Image credit: DJI)

Each transmitter weighs just 12g and features clip or magnetic attachments. In a world where many creators proudly attach wireless microphones visibly on clothing and cap brims or simply hold them, you can add a little pizazz to the DJI Mic Mini 2S via a set of eight Multi-Color Magnetic Front Covers as well as four Time Series Magnetic Front Covers that have been designed in collaboration with artist Victo Ngai.

The DJI Mic Mini 2S is compatible with DJI’s extensive ecosystem. A range of compatible Osmo cameras can be connected to a mic via DJI’s OsmoAudio Direct Connection, capturing 48kHz 24-bit audio without the need for a receiver.

DJI Mic Mini 2S prices start from $TBC/£59 (Image credit: DJI)

DJI’s latest microphone is available today and starts from £59 for the transmitter only. A single transmitter, receiver and charging case costs £79, with packages maxing out at £183 for two transmitters, one receiver, one mobile receiver, a charging case, and the Multi-Color Magnetic Front Covers set. USA availability has not been announced, due to import restrictions on new DJI products.

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