There’s up to AU$568 off top mirrorless and DSLR cameras in DigiDirect’s latest sale

Australian retailer DigiDirect has just kicked off a big sale, with lots of discounts across cameras, lenses and accessories from all the big names. While we haven't been able to spot any record-low prices in the sale, it's definitely worth a dig if you're after something specific.

If you're short on time, we've taken the liberty of highlighting a few gems in the sale, including an excellent deal on our pick for the best mirrorless camera. DSLR lovers haven’t been forgotten either, as we’ve found a good discount on one of our best DSLR picks too (hint: it’s a Canon).

We've hand-picked our top choices from the sale below, but if you don't see what you're after, head directly to DigiDirect to shop everything that's on offer.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV + 14-42mm lens kit | AU$1,089 AU$980.10 on DigiDirect (save AU$108.90) We've chosen this Olympus snapper as our favourite mirrorless camera. It comes with a capable 20MP sensor and impressive image stabilization in a very compact body, and it's got a handy flip-down touchscreen too. Pick up the body along with a 14-42mm lens kit for just AU$980 at DigiDirect.

Sony A7 IV (body only) | AU$3,788 AU$3,219.80 on DigiDirect (save AU$568.20) The Sony A7 IV is a real powerhouse for both stills and video, and while it's got a high price tag, this deal from DigiDirect discounts the body by AU$568. It comes packing an impressive 33MP sensor, incredible burst mode, class-leading autofocus and a vari-angle screen. This deal gets you the body only.

Canon EOS 90D (body only) | AU$1,788 AU$1,519.80 on DigiDirect (save AU$268.20) The Canon EOS 90D proves there's still space for DSLRs in the mirrorless age. It's packed with a 32.5MP APS-C sensor, and it can shoot uncropped video at 4K in 30p. We're fans of its ergonomic grip and long battery life too. This deal only gets you 15% off the body, but it's the best price we can find at the moment.