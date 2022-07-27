There’s up to AU$568 off top mirrorless and DSLR cameras in DigiDirect’s latest sale

Australian retailer DigiDirect has just kicked off a big sale (opens in new tab), with lots of discounts across cameras, lenses and accessories from all the big names. While we haven’t been able to spot any record-low prices in the sale, it’s definitely worth a dig if you’re after something specific.
If you're short on time, we've taken the liberty of highlighting a few gems in the sale, including an excellent deal on our pick for the best mirrorless camera. DSLR lovers haven’t been forgotten either, as we’ve found a good discount on one of our best DSLR picks too (hint: it’s a Canon).
We’ve hand-picked our top choices from the sale below, but if you don’t see what you’re after, head directly to DigiDirect (opens in new tab) to shop everything that’s on offer.
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV + 14-42mm lens kit |
AU$1,089 AU$980.10 on DigiDirect (opens in new tab) (save AU$108.90)
We’ve chosen this Olympus snapper as our favourite mirrorless camera. It comes with a capable 20MP sensor and impressive image stabilization in a very compact body, and it’s got a handy flip-down touchscreen too. Pick up the body along with a 14-42mm lens kit for just AU$980 at DigiDirect.
Sony A7 IV (body only) |
AU$3,788 AU$3,219.80 on DigiDirect (opens in new tab) (save AU$568.20)
The Sony A7 IV is a real powerhouse for both stills and video, and while it’s got a high price tag, this deal from DigiDirect discounts the body by AU$568. It comes packing an impressive 33MP sensor, incredible burst mode, class-leading autofocus and a vari-angle screen. This deal gets you the body only.
Canon EOS 90D (body only) |
AU$1,788 AU$1,519.80 on DigiDirect (opens in new tab) (save AU$268.20)
The Canon EOS 90D proves there’s still space for DSLRs in the mirrorless age. It’s packed with a 32.5MP APS-C sensor, and it can shoot uncropped video at 4K in 30p. We’re fans of its ergonomic grip and long battery life too. This deal only gets you 15% off the body, but it’s the best price we can find at the moment.
Panasonic Lumix G9 (body only) |
AU$1,389 AU$1,180.65 on DigiDirect (opens in new tab) (save AU$208.35)
While it's not the newest mirrorless around, Panasonic's Lumix G9 earned a 5 star review (opens in new tab) from us after its 2019 firmware update and has seen successive price drops over the years and is now a fantastic 'cheap' option. Our Group Reviews Editor picked one up just last month (opens in new tab), which should amply demonstrate it's still got legs. If you want to grab it with a lens, DigiDirect's price on the G9 + Leica 12-60mm f/2.8-4.0 kit (opens in new tab) is also easily the cheapest around, at AU$1,945.65 – or AU$300 (or more) below most other Aussie shops' prices.
Sony A6400 + 16-50mm lens kit |
AU$1,589 AU$1,350.65 on DigiDirect (opens in new tab) (save AU$238.35)
This mirrorless camera came out back in 2019, so it’s getting along in age now, but at AU$1,350 for both the body and a 16-50mm lens it’s a pretty good deal. It has a 24.2MP APS-C sensor and 4K video shooting, and we like its 180-degree tilting touchscreen. Pick it up from DigiDirect.