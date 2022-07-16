SD card found in the sea in 2015 has been returned to its owner – still working!

By published

A British man found the SD card while swimming in Australia, and managed to return the card thanks to social media

SD card found underwater
(Image credit: Alis Volat)

A man from Singapore has been reunited with photos he thought were lost forever after his camera was found on the sea bed in Australia by a British ice swimmer. 

Mr Fitzgerald, who lives in the UK, was swimming in Balmoral Bay, Sydney, in 2015 when he discovered the camera – which was beyond repair, though the memory card still worked. 

Check out the best memory cards that won't let you down (opens in new tab)

On it was a picture of someone wearing a Marina 21K Finisher t-shirt, so he posted the image on Facebook hoping that someone would claim the card. Mr Lisheng, who lives in Singapore, didn't see the post until five years later after searching for himself online. 

In total the SD card contained almost 4GB of photographs dating all the way back to 2011 – and the memories that have been returned to Mr Lisheng are priceless. 

"I've been swimming across the globe and you find a lot of things, most often gold balls," said Mr Fitzgerald in an interview with the BBC. "I like to do the right thing and return objects to where they belong."

Since the SD card was such a miraculous discovery, Mr Lisheng didn’t want to risk having it sent to Singapore. Instead, he waited until he had to come to a wedding in the UK where he met up with Mr Fitzgerald to collect the card. 

We've experienced SD cards corrupting for no apparent reason, so it’s an incredible thing to think that Mr Lisheng's memory card was still able to be read after being submerged in salt water for so long. 

Mr. Lisheng and Mr. Fitzgerald have vouched to remain friends following this miraculous encounter and Mr. Fitzgerald hopes to visit Mr. Lisheng in Singapore one day. 

Read more:

Best waterproof cameras
(opens in new tab)Best underwater drones
(opens in new tab)Best memory card readers (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

Related articles