Huawei Nova 10 set to launch on Fourth of July (but don't expect it in USA)

Following a huge leak of both images and specifications over the weekend, Huawei has now confirmed the nova 10 series will launch on July 4, listing both the nova 10 (opens in new tab) and nova 10 Pro on JD.com (opens in new tab), where we can see official images and colorways.

Huawei nova 10

(Image credit: JD.com)

From the JD.com listing (opens in new tab), we know that the Huawei nova 10 will be available in silver, purple, green and black colorways and come with either 128GB or 256GB storage.

The phone features a curved display and according to a big leak over the weekend courtesy of both @MoraYukana and @Tmktechfamily, via GSMAreana, will measure 162.18 x 73.91 x 6.88mm and weigh168 grams. It’s said to have an OLED display measuring 6.67 inches with FullHD+ 2400 x 1080px resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Power is alleged to come from a Snapdragon 778G 4G chipset with 8GB of RAM and we know the storage is 128GB or 256GB thanks to the JD.com listing. The leak details HarmonyOS 2 is on board with a 4,000 mAh with 66W fast charging.

Camera-wise, the Huawei nova 10 is leaked to feature a 60MP punch hole cut-out selfie camera, while the back is said to house a 50MP main shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide module and a depth sensor.

Huawei nova 10 Pro

(Image credit: JD.com )

As with the Huawei nova 10, the nova 10 Pro will be available in silver, purple, green and black colorways and come with either 128GB or 256GB storage. The big brother model has been leaked to measure 164.24 x 74.45 x 7.88 mm and weigh 191 grams. It also has a 6.67-inch, FullHD+ 2652 x 1200px 120Hz OLED display.

The nova 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 778G 4G chipset, again comes with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage and boots HarmonyOS 2. It was a bigger battery at 4,500 mAh battery and faster 100W charging.

The triple camera setup on the Huawei Nova 10 Pro consists of a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, 8MP, an f/2.2 ultrawide and a f/2.4 depth sensor. It’s said to have two cameras up front: a 60MP f/2.4 ultrawide and an 8MP f/2.2 portrait camera – very nice indeed!

Huawei nova 10 series: Price and availability

While we don’t have pricing information yet, thanks to the JD.com listing, we know that the nova 10 series will launch in China on July 4th. We expect it to be made available in other markets in the following months - but as with other recent Huawei handsets is unlikely to go on sale in North America.

