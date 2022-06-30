Australia's first Fujifilm House of Photography concept store is coming

A new photographic experience is coming to Australia.

Fujifilm Australia has announced that its opening its first brick-and-mortar store in the heart of Sydney's CBD, called the House of Photography. It will be open for business from Thursday, July 7.

It takes its inspiration from the success of the first ever Fujifilm House of Photography in London (opens in new tab) that opened in 2019, and promises to be far more than just a store that sells all of the brand's cameras and lenses.

Fujifilm is calling it an "experience centre" to help "inspire and encourage consumers to immerse themselves in the world of photography".

Fujifilm fans looking to upgrade or first-timers looking to start their photography journey will be able to try out the different cameras and lenses – from Instax to X-series to GFX – before making a purchase decision. All products will be showcased in what Fujifilm is calling Play Tables. These will also display artwork that can be used as test subjects – and selfies are encouraged.

For more expansive testing, the store will feature a dedicated shooting space called The Studio, a professionally set up area featuring lights and a tripod for anyone to trial the X-series cameras as well as medium format GFX bodies.

If you need advice, an "X-Pert" team will be on hand to offer you one-on-one sessions in what Fujifilm is calling The Boutique.

There will also be printing facilities for you to get your images professionally done, with personalisation options to choose from.

As Fujifilm Australia CEO Tyler Yanase put it, "The Fujifilm House of Photography was launched to elevate a photographer’s experience with the Fujifilm brand, acting as a hub for them to explore, touch, trial and learn more about our portfolio of products and services through interactive play tables and spending quality time with a Fujifilm X-Pert, making it a must-visit for all photography enthusiasts."

While the London store also has a gallery space, there's no confirmation yet whether the Sydney House of Photography will also feature the same. Even without it, the new Fujifilm concept store sounds like an exciting space for Fujifilm fans or anyone interested in photography, whether you're a Sydneysider or just visiting.

You'll be able to find the new Fujifilm House of Photography from July 7 onwards at 2 Park Street, Sydney NSW 2000.

