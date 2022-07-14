Bad news for iPhone 14 as big price hike predicted

As per its usual announcement model, we’re expecting to see Apple announce the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) family in September. While we are certain we will see the new iPhone family launch then, we are less sure how much the new flagship smartphones will cost, due to the increased costs Apple is facing through its whole supply chain. The tech giant will face the decision of whether to take a financial hit themselves or pass the increased costs on to the consumer…

“Apple will have some tough decisions to make on pricing on iPhone 14. There is no question that production and component costs continue to rise for all consumer electronics makers, and in the case of the UK, exchange rates are a factor too. These elements would suggest a price rise may be necessary but given the cost of living head-winds Apple may decide that increasing prices could be counterproductive,” said industry insider Ben Wood of CCS Insight.

Speaking to The Sun (opens in new tab), another tech industry insider, Dan Ives, of Wedbush Securities said: “We believe a $100 price increase is coming for the iPhone 14." Dan continues; "Prices have been increasing across the whole supply chain, and Cupertino needs to pass these costs to the consumer on this release."

Authentic-looking iPhone 14 renders courtesy of Apple leaker Jon Prosser (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

Price hikes across all iPhone 14 models

It was already widely accepted that the iPhone 14 Pro models will probably come with a bigger price tag than their predecessors. These models are line to get significant improvements over the current iPhone 13 (opens in new tab) models - expected to boast an A16 Bionic processor and feature a significant camera upgrade.

The new intel which points towards all models seeing price hikes die to the supply chain cost increases means that the non Pro iPhone 14 models, rumored to be retaining an A15 chipset but with more installed RAM, will also be more expensive than the iPhone 13 models. It’s a difficult decision Apple are facing in a market that is more competitive than ever.

