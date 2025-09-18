Get the best photo printers of 2025 for as little as £199 – from budget gems to all-in-one A3+ solutions

Holding a print of your photography is something special – and with these cashback deals, you can now print your captured moments at home for less and save up to £70.

The Canon Pixma G620 Printer is now just £199 at Wex – with £60 cashback from the original price of £259.

Meanwhile, the Epson EcoTank ET-8500 Printer is now just £599 at Wex – with £70 cashback from the original price of £649.

And the Epson Ecotank ET-8550 Printer is now just £629 at Wex – with £70 cashback from the original price of £779.

Canon Pixma G620 Printer: was £259 now £199 at Wex Photo Video Save £60 after cashback at Wex Six-ink dye-based MegaTank photo printer, optimized for A4 photo prints. It uses 60ml refillable bottles, delivering up to 3,800 6x4-inch photos per set. With 4,800dpi print resolution, USB/Wi-Fi connectivity and a built-in scanner, it balances high-quality output with low running costs. Read more ▼

Epson EcoTank ET-8500: was £649 now £599 at Wex Photo Video Save £70 after cashback at Wex Six-ink all-in-one printer with dye-based color inks and pigment black. It offers up to 5,760dpi print resolution, fast 25-second 4x6" photo output, and features USB, WiFi, ethernet and SD card connectivity. It includes a scanner, touchscreen and low-cost refillable ink tanks. Read more ▼

Canon Pixma G620: Best for letter (A4) photos

If you're looking to print stunning A4 photos at home without spending a fortune on ink, the Canon Pixma G620 is a total gem. It's been reviewed as the best in class for a reason: the six dye-based inks (including red and grey) bring out vibrant color and impressive tonal range – even in black-and-white shots. Refills are easy and cheap, thanks to Canon's cartridge-free MegaTank system. It might not be the fastest out there, but if you care more about photo quality than speed or flashy extras, this one's for you.

Epson EcoTank ET-8500: Best multi-purpose letter (A4)

If you want one printer that can handle everything – sharp documents and beautiful prints – the Epson EcoTank ET-8500 is a strong all-rounder. It uses a clever mix of dye and pigment inks to produce vibrant color photos and smudge-resistant black text. It's fast, too, cranking out 4x6" borderless photos in just 25 seconds, and it's loaded with useful features like a scanner, memory card slot and a 4.3-inch color touchscreen. It might be a bit pricey up front, but the low running costs will balance that out over time.



Epson EcoTank ET-8550: Best refillable 13-inch (A3+) photo printer

If you're after a big, do-it-all photo and document printer, the Epson EcoTank ET-8550 is a solid option. It prints up to A3+ size, making it perfect for large-format photos, yet it's just as comfortable handling everyday documents. With six inks – five dye-based for rich photo color, plus one pigment black for sharp text – you get impressive flexibility without juggling two machines. It's fast, and much cheaper to run than traditional cartridge printers, thanks to its refillable EcoTank system.

You might also like…

Take a look at the best photo printers, along with the best large format printers for photographers.