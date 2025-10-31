Pentax brings waterproofing to its close-focus Papilio binoculars

Most binoculars struggle at close distances. Point them at something nearby and you'll see double vision or a misaligned view between your left and right eyes. Pentax's Papilio binoculars solves this with a clever mechanism that physically shifts the front lenses as you focus closer, keeping the view comfortable and aligned. Turn your attention to distant birds or a faraway stage, and the lenses automatically return to their normal position for long-range viewing.

Now Pentax has updated this line with a weatherproof design, making them more practical for outdoor photographers and wildlife watchers.

The new Papilio III WR binoculars retain the party trick that made the original models popular: they can focus on subjects just 50cm (20 inches) away. That's roughly the length of a standard ruler, making them useful for examining tiny wildflowers, insects, or museum displays in extraordinary detail; things you'd normally need a magnifying glass to see clearly.

(Image credit: Pentax)

This versatility has made Papilio binoculars a favorite among photographers who want to do things like scout locations or study wildlife behavior up close. The previous Papilio II models, though, lacked any weather protection, limiting their usefulness in damp conditions. The new Papilio III changes this with weather-resistant construction that keeps water and moisture from penetrating the body. An anti-stain coating on the lenses also helps water and dirt bead off rather than smearing across the glass.

This upgrade makes the Papilio III more practical for birdwatching in misty mornings, photographing wildflowers after rain, or any outdoor activity where weather can't be controlled. While not submersible, the weatherproofing should handle typical outdoor conditions photographers encounter.

Quality construction

Pentax has equipped both models with fully multi-coated optics and high-quality BaK4 prisms; the same glass found in premium binoculars. Some elements receive Pentax's HD coating, which reduces reflections more effectively than standard coatings, delivering sharper images in challenging light.

The optics include aspherical lens elements to maintain sharpness across the entire view, avoiding the fuzzy edges that plague cheaper binoculars. A generous 15mm of eye relief means eyeglass wearers can see the full field of view comfortably.

The Papilio III comes in two magnifications. The 6.5x model ($159.95) offers a wider field of view and steadier handheld viewing; useful when tracking moving subjects like butterflies or birds. The 8.5x version ($169.95) provides more magnification for studying distant details.

(Image credit: Pentax)

Both models feature 21mm objective lenses, keeping them compact and lightweight. The rubber-armored body improves grip and protects against bumps, while a tripod adapter (sold separately) allows steady viewing during extended observation sessions.

Who should buy them?

The Papilio III WR fills an unusual niche thanks to its unique close-focusing ability: a feature that remains rare among binoculars. The weatherproofing makes this third generation considerably more practical than previous versions, though anyone wanting traditional long-range binoculars might find better value elsewhere. Both models are available now in black or olive finishes, with Pentax continuing to sell the older Papilio II alongside the new weather-resistant ones.

