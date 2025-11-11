The next iPhone could fix the camera problem that's plagued all foldables so far

LG Innotek is expected to supply camera modules for the foldable iPhone, possibly including an advanced 24MP under-display camera for the inner screen

Remember when I wrote about foldables becoming the future of phones? Well, Apple's apparently been paying attention. According to leaks, the tech giant's first foldable iPhone, which is expected in 2027, will pack a 24MP under-display camera on its inner screen. That's six times the resolution of Samsung's latest attempt, so it's fair to see this as a big swing.

For photographers, this matters. It's about whether Apple can solve a problem that's plagued every manufacturer who's tried: making a camera work properly when it's literally hidden behind pixels.

Under-display cameras sound brilliant in theory. Hide the lens behind the screen, give users an uninterrupted display, and everyone's happy. Samsung tried this for years on its Galaxy Z Fold series, using a 4MP sensor. The result? Images that are soft, hazy and lacking detail. The kind of muddy quality that made you instantly reach for the cover screen's regular camera instead.

Apple's entering this space just as its biggest rival is rumored to be walking away from it. That's a sign of how confident it is.

And the leaked specs suggest Apple isn't just iterating; it's attempting something fundamentally different. That 24MP sensor represents a massive leap. More megapixels mean more light-gathering potential and greater detail, which could compensate for the inevitable light loss from being behind the display.

What this means in practice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to reports, Apple's supplier LG Innotek has developed what it calls a "freeform optic" lens array; a multi-element system specifically engineered to counteract distortion and brightness loss caused by the display layers above.

Apple's also said to be continuing its Center Stage technology from the iPhone 17, which uses wider fields of view and intelligent cropping for video calls. If that works through an under-display lens, the benefits for anyone using their foldable for client calls could be substantial.

For video calls with clients, a 24MP under-display camera with proper optics might finally deliver quality that doesn't look like 2010. And with that expansive inner screen, you're presenting photography and video work at a scale that does it justice.

The rumored spec sheet reveals other priorities, too. The foldable iPhone will reportedly have just two rear cameras – 48-megapixel main and ultrawide sensors –dropping the telephoto. No LiDAR either. Apple's clearly prioritizing thinness, addressing one of the biggest complaints about current foldables.

Meanwhile, authentication shifts to Touch ID on the side button rather than Face ID. This is probably inevitable given the engineering challenges of fitting Face ID's sensor array into a thin foldable design.

I should emphasize, of course, that we're purely talking about leaks, rumors and conjecture: Apple's not said anything official about any of this. And Apple's "iFold" phone is not even rumored to appear for almost another two years.

But here's what feels certain: foldables are no longer a curiosity. They're becoming mainstream, and Apple's about to make them impossible to ignore. So the question now is whether they can finally make under-display cameras so good, we forget they're there at all.

