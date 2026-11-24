It seems like a long time ago that Nikon announced its first major firmware update for the Nikon ZR, but in actuality, the development announcement was only made in September. And now, following firmware version 2.00 being showcased at Inter BEE 2026, it’s officially been announced and is available for download.

Just last week I published an article relating to comments from Nikon reps highlighting the company’s dedication to firmware updates, and indeed, Nikon has said that both open-gate recording and a de-squeeze display for anamorphic lenses are being developed for the Nikon ZR as part of future firmware updates.

Before you download firmware 2.00, make sure you know how to update your Nikon camera’s firmware. I also recommend waiting a few days, should early adopters report any teething problems (however unlikely). This is especially important if you’re about to embark on an important shoot with your Nikon ZR. If you’ve not been keeping up with firmware 2.00, here’s what’s included…

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Nikon ZR Firmware 2.00

The headline feature is Log3G10 gamma support for H.265 video recording. This provides users with another way to access RED’s coveted REDWideGamutRGB color science – previously only available when resorting to power- and memory-hungry RAW video. That’s not all; four different High ISO NR settings can now be accessed via Log3G10 or N-Log when shooting in H.265 or ProRes 10-bit 4:2:2.

Additional firmware 2.00 features…

ISO, exposures settings, white balance, and white balance color temperature can be assigned to command dials, with the option to add 3D LUT/View Assist to an Fn button

Focus peaking when recording in R3D NE, and with a 3D LUT applied

Support for applying a 3D LUT to HDMI output

Reduced flicker in low-light conditions and dark areas of the frame

Firmware 2.00 for the Nikon ZR is available to download now. If you’re a Nikon ZR user, you might be interested in the best Nikon Z lenses. And with Black Friday approaching, make sure you keep an eye on our camera deals list, which will be regularly updated throughout the week and into Cyber Monday.

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