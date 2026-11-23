Vote by Friday November 27 to have your say in a new annual international prize recognizing excellence in photography and art publishing.

The Andrea Albertini Award has been established to mark the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first Damiani book.

Photography enthusiasts, collectors, artists and readers worldwide are invited to help select the most relevant Damiani book published in 2025.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

All you have to do is vote for your three favourite Damiani books published in that year: this includes all art books, but excludes magazines and calendars.

The winner of the inaugural prize will be announced by January 31 2027.

Vote on the 14 photography titles published by Damiani Books in 2025 (Image credit: © Damiani Books)

Founded in Bologna, Italy, Damiani has spent two decades bringing internationally acclaimed photographers and emerging talents to audiences worldwide, establishing the photobook as an artistic medium in its own right.

The imprint was established with a belief in the power of photography and the importance of the printed book as a lasting expression of an artist's vision.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Photographers who have had books published by Damiani include Todd Webb, Douglas Kirkland, Kristin Bedford, Martin Parr, Danny Lyon, Lauri Gaffin, Joel Meyerowitz, Jon McCormack, Clark Winter, and many more – browse an A-Z list here.

From Bologna, Andrea Albertini helped build an internationally recognized publishing house which created a platform for established and emerging photographers whose work crosses the boundaries of art, fashion, documentary photography, and contemporary culture.

The award celebrates Albertini’s commitment to artistic excellence, creative collaboration and the enduring cultural significance of photography books.

Andrea Albertini (Image credit: © Damiani Books)

"I am very proud of this award, which celebrates the memory of my beloved husband and his vision," said Silvia Pesci, co-founder and chair of Damiani Books.

"Every book Damiani publishes deserves to win, but I am delighted to let our community of readers choose our photography book of the year."

Damiani Books says that the Andrea Albertini Award also reflects a defining principle of independent publishing – a book's importance should not be measured by commercial success alone, but also by the connection it establishes with its readers.

Accordingly, the recipient of the prize will be chosen entirely by readers and not a panel of expert judges, as happens with conventional photography awards.

Half of the ranking will come from the books bought by readers, measured by international sales in each title's first 12 months, and half from the books readers vote for.

An Award Committee appointed by Damiani will manage the process and confirm the final result according to the published rules, which can be read here.

In the event of a tie, the award may be granted to both finalists. The winner will receive their book framed alongside a commemorative plaque.

Enter the Andrea Albertini Award now!

Readers select their three favorite titles from the 14 books in contention, as shown above – each selected title receives one point.

To thank voters for participating, they will receive a 10% discount code which is valid on their first Damiani Books order, and they can also stay in touch by subscribing to the Damiani newsletter.

Click here to cast your vote.

The winner of the first Andrea Albertini Award will be announced by 31 January 2027.

Two photography titles published by Damiani Books in 2025: City of Angels by Jasmine Benjamin; and Enchanting Nature by Sandy Skoglund (Image credit: © Damiani Books)

You might also like…

The best coffee table books on photography

The best books on fashion photography

These are my top 12 photography books published in 2025