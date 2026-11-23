Could the next Lumix S9 finally get a viewfinder? Discover the interview insights

In 2024, the smallest and lightest full-frame Lumix camera entered the market. Not soon after, the Panasonic Lumix S9 dominated the Top 10 rankings at various retailers and received several industry and design awards.

But there was one feature many photographers wished it had: a viewfinder. Now Panasonic has shared some insights into future development possibilities.

The topic came up in an interview with CineD and Panasonic's Executive Vice President, Toshiyuki Tsumura, about the newly launched Lumix SHX1.

Why didn't the Lumix S9 already features a viewfinder?

Review insight : "The S9’s party trick of built-in LUTs is a very cool feature for social media creatives who need to get photos up as fast as possible, and the new crop/hybrid zoom is a handy new addition" (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

So, if a viewfinder is such a popular feature among photographers worldwide, why didn't Panasonic include one in the Lumix S9 in the first place?

When developing the Lumix S9, Panasonic focused on other factors. The growing popularity of smartphone cameras was one consideration. The manufacturer clearly decided to leave out the viewfinder.

Tsumura explains, "First, the S9 being viewfinderless came from designing for customers stepping up from smartphones: shooting on the monitor like a smartphone rather than carrying a viewfinder.

"Many people support that approach and it has been a popular model. That is the premise."

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The Lumix S9 measures just 126 x 73.9 x 46.7 mm / 4.96 x 2.91 x 1.84 in and weighs 486 g / 1.08 lbs (with battery, SD), making it the smallest and lightest of its line. Adding an EVF would, of course, increase the camera's dimensions and weight.

Also, we shouldn't forget that the S9 launched in 2024 – that's two years ago. In the meantime, however, many photographers have given Panasonic the feedback that they "want to look through a viewfinder for serious photo and video work."

He adds, "We have heard that voice strongly and kept working on improvements."

Tsumura also makes clear that, thanks to advanced technology, Panasonic is "working hard to meet your expectations."

So, we can remain hopeful about the possibility of an S9 successor featuring a built-in electronic viewfinder. As nothing is confirmed, we'll have to wait and see.

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