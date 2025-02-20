New firmware makes Tamron's fastest zoom lens even quicker
The Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD is now compatible with the Sony A9 III's 120fps burst shooting mode, albeit with a slight catch
Tamron has released a new firmware update for its 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD Sony E-mount lens. Firmware version 5, released 19th February, contains the following benefits:
"AF performance during zooming is improved when shooting videos and still images in AF-C mode. Additionally, with the Sony α9 III, when the focus mode is set to AF-S, DMF, or MF, the lens will support continuous shooting at up to approximately 120 frames per second."
We've already seen Tamron release firmware with the exact same improvements for lenses like its 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD. While any focussing improvements are certainly welcome, it should be noted that 120fps shooting looks as though it still isn't supported in AF-C mode; the very focussing mode you're most likely to want when shooting a continuous burst of stills. Granted, you'll still be able to track subjects moving across the image frame at a consistent distance from the camera, but you won't be able to maintain focus of a subject like a cyclist or racing car that's approaching you. We suspect Sony is still reserving 120fps burst shooting with AF-C for its own lenses, hence why Tamron's E-mount optics don't support it.
But this minor annoyance doesn't dampen our enthusiasm for the 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD. Not only does this lens have an exceptionally large aperture for its focal range (making it the fastest zoom lens in Tamron's mirrorless lens line-up), its sharpness in the center of frame is so high it can rival even the best E-mount prime optics. Factor the quality build, snappy AF, and Tamron's fair pricing, and the 35-150mm is one heck of a versatile lens.
To update the lens's firmware, check out the Tamron Lens Utility Download Page on Tamron’s global website.
