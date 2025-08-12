No, you don’t need to use a lens hood ALL the time – just most of it

More often than not, it’s best to use a lens hood, but there are exceptions to the rule

Photography beginners are always told to keep their lens hoods on. After all, a lens hood's primary function is to shield an optic from light, which can cause ghosting and flare. But I’ve noticed that some photographers consider lens hoods an absolute necessity at all times, and I disagree.

Sure, they also protect the front element from damage and, in some cases, look really cool, but you probably knew all that. So, here are the times you might consider taking your lens hood off – or not putting it on at all.

First and foremost, creative photographers might want to introduce ghosting and flare, especially if they’re trying to create a painterly aesthetic or use it to obscure an untidy portion of the frame.

Secondly, lens hoods increase the footprint of a lens, so if you’re a street photographer trying to be as inconspicuous as possible, you might choose to ditch larger hoods that draw more attention to your camera.

Lens hoods don’t just mitigate ghosting and flare, they also protect the front element

Lens hoods can also take up more space. A lot of lenses enable you to attach the lens hood in reverse so it doesn’t add much girth, but not all. If your aim is to be hyper mobile and you’re carrying a few optics in a tiny bag, you may elect to ditch your hoods to conserve space.

As somebody who frequently photographs sports, I often choose to shoot through a crowd to provide foreground interest. When doing so, I take great care to remain aware of my surroundings, because it’s easy for somebody to bump into my lens. Lens hoods extend the length of an optic so, if I’m operating fairly close to people, I’ll often elect to leave it off.

I’ve also left my lens hood in my camera bag multiple times when I’ve been surprised by a subject. If it’s a choice between attaching my lens hood and risking that the moment will pass me by or leaving my lens hood off and possibly dealing with a little flare, but managing to capture the subject, I’ll take the second option every time.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, if you’re a landscape photographer who frequently uses filters, you might opt to rid yourself of the dead weight.

It’s important to note that I am not in any way suggesting you should ditch your lens hood. For most photographers in most situations, it does indeed pay to use a lens hood. I’ve just heard one too many photographers talk about shooting without a lens hood like it’s a cardinal sin. As is very often the case, the answer is far more nuanced.

You might also like...

Lens flare photography is one reason why you'd leave your lens hood off. If you want to read more of my inane ramblings, technique will only get you so far – maybe it’s time to head outside your comfort zone. Also, my old DSLR made me realize how much I miss optical viewfinders – and how much I dislike EVFs.