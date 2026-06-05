New firmware update fixes autofocus issues on Nikon flagship telephoto lens
The Nikon Z 70‑200mm f/2.8 VR S II gets fresh firmware fixing slow autofocus response when using a teleconverter
The Nikon Z 70‑200mm f/2.8 VR S II is the latest generation of Nikon's professional telephoto zoom, designed for high-performance stills and video work – it's one of Nikon's most advanced telephotos to date.
While the lens is widely regarded as a strong option in its class for sports, wildlife, and event photography, photographers noticed that the autofocus (AF) response slowed down when the telephoto was used with the Nikon Z Teleconverter TC-2.0x.
The new firmware version 1.10 resolves the issue, ensuring consistent AF performance with or without a teleconverter.
Firmware update
Nikon Z 70‑200mm f/2.8 VR S II
Firmware Ver. 1.10
Download link for Windows and Mac OS
Updates:
- Fixed an issue where autofocus was slow to respond when used with the Z teleconverter TC-2.0x
How to update this lens firmware
1. Download the following firmware file to your computer.
Please make sure you have the downloaded firmware file on your computer.
• MLZ70_200F28VRSII_0110.bin (the lens firmware)
2. Using a card slot or card reader, copy “MLZ70_200F28VRSII_0110.bin” to a memory card that has been formatted in the camera.
Note: Be sure to copy the firmware to the root (top-most) directory of the memory card. The camera will not recognize the new firmware if it is placed in a folder under the root directory.
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3. Insert the memory card into the camera and turn the camera on.
4. Select [SETUP MENU] > [Firmware version] and follow the on-screen instructions to perform the firmware update.
5. When a message is displayed stating that the update is complete, turn the camera off and remove the memory card.
6. Turn the camera on and confirm that the firmware has been updated to the new version.
Pro Advice
If you caught Episode 4 of Bokeh Face: Digital Camera World podcast, we discussed the best time to install firmware updates, why they matter, but also what issues they can cause. It's a helpful listen if you're unsure when – or whenever – you should update.
It's smart to wait a week or two after release to see if any users hit snags. In the past, brands have had a few hiccups with major updates – for instance, introducing memory-setting bugs or minor interface glitches before being reissued.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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