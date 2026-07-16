Forget SnapBridge: This third-party camera app could be a dream come true for Nikon filmmakers
Parallax Monitor / ZR Ctl takes SnapBridge’s remote premise, supercharges it for video and runs with it
Nikon filmmakers and photographers can now take advantage of a third-party remote-control app designed specifically for Z-Series cameras. Parallax Monitor or ZR Ctl, depending on whether you’re using iOS or Android, respectively, allows users to take full control of a compatible Nikon camera, using both the app and their chosen smart device as a live view monitor and control station.
I first learned about Parallax Monitor / ZR Ctl via Nikon Rumors and immediately likened it to Nikon's existing proprietary app SnapBridge, which allows users to wirelessly connect a smart device to compatible Nikon cameras as well as share images via file transfer. However, Parallax Monitor / ZR Ctl isn’t an alternative to SnapBridge, it’s a completely different piece of software that’s directly aimed at serious videographers.
The app uses a range of live view overlays to help maintain correct and consistent exposure, including ‘traffic lights’ and zebras, as well as waveforms and histograms that are said to be calibrated for R3D, N-Log and SDR. It also claims to allow users to pull focus via a touch-controlled ‘Pull tool’, aided by focus peaking while also providing a ‘Cinematic AF’ trigger.
A simple function that I’m sure many videographers will make use of is the ability to switch between multiple aspect ratios via the live view screen, so if you’re trying to shoot a scene for multiple aspect ratios, you can ensure your subject is adequately framed for each. If you use anamorphic lenses, the anamorphic desqueeze function will allow you to ‘desqueeze’ at 1.33x, 1.5x, 1.8x, 2x, or any custom ratio in real time, so you can preview what the end product will look like.
Users can also access a variety of Playback features. You can preview LUTs during Playback, check audio, stream clips, and more. And finally, Parallax Monitor / ZR Ctl might be marketed towards videographers, but it also boasts a remote stills photography featureset, allowing you to review photographs over Wi-Fi, fire the shutter remotely, refine settings and more. Parallax Monitor is available via Apple’s App Store for $19.99 / £19.99 or ZR Ctl via Google Play for $19.99 / £17.99.
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Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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