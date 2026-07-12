This Nikon Zf bottle holder allows you to carabiner a plastic bottle to your camera bag

Nikon Japan has added a boatload of new merchandise to its Nikon Direct storefront, including t-shirts, tote bags and towels. Sadly, worldwide shipping isn’t available, so Western-based Nikon lovers will have to hold out hope that some of these goodies make it across the pond – although that’s doubtful.

Still, really cool camera swag is few and far between, so it’s fun to look at what’s available. Something that really stands out is a Nikon Zf-themed bottle holder, which will be available on July 16.

This enables you to attach a standard plastic bottle (500ml PET) to your camera bag or belt via a Nikon-branded carabiner, which is attached to a PVC mount that can accommodate the neck of the bottle. The mount is designed to look like the Nikon Zf, and when attached the bottle looks like a large telephoto lens.

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It’s not often you see a really good camera t-shirt, so if you’re a Nikon FM2 or Zf fan, this one’s a must (Image credit: Nikon Direct)

Another piece of merch I’d be happy to get my hands on is a t-shirt with both the Nikon FM2 and Nikon ZF emblazoned on the front alongside a few choice specs. The shirt appears to be navy blue and the cameras are outlined in white, giving it a classy, understated look.

Of course, this is an ideal pairing given that the mirrorless Zf was built to look like the legendary FM2, one of Nikon’s most coveted SLR film cameras.

Tenugui can be used to perform a variety of functions and these examples would make a great gift for Nikon nerds! (Image credit: Nikon Direct)

Another neat item is a range of tenugui with various lens configuration diagrams on them.

Tenugui is a traditional Japanese hand towel, which can be used for a variety of applications including wrapping items, wearing, displaying and drying. My favorite is the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II towel, themed around a lens I awarded five stars in my review.

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There’s a nice sticker set, too, which includes the Nikon logo, the FM2 and Zf, several lens diagrams and a representation of Nikon’s Z mount. If you keep your photography kit in a hard case, these would look great applied to your baggage.

All of these items are said to be limited, so once the desired quantity has sold they’ll be gone for good. They’re also only available to Nikon Imaging members, although signing up is free.

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