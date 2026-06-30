The Nikon Z30 is trending again. Just yesterday I was advocating for the Nikon Z50 as one of the best beginner cameras for those who don’t mind buying used. But unlike the discontinued Z50, the Nikon Z30 is still a part of the Big N’s APS-C lineup.

For how long, and whether or not we’ll get a Nikon Z30 II, remains to be seen. But given Nikon's commitment to video in recent years and the Z30's successes, it certainly doesn't seem unlikely.

After all, we live in a very different landscape when it comes to vlogger-centric cameras than we did during the Nikon Z30's release in 2022. The DJI Osmo Pocket and, more recently, the Insta360 Luna Ultra have completely redefined the best cameras for vlogging.

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These handheld pocket gimbal cameras might not be as versatile as, say, the Nikon Z30 or Sony ZV-E10 II, but the one job they do, they do very well indeed.

And yet, far from being dead in the water, the Nikon Z30 has sold very strongly in Japan. I’ve written an article before on why the Nikon Z30 never really won over the West but has remained big in Japan, and I dare say it’s trending today for similar reasons.

Old tech, trendy soul

The Nikon Z30 is the smallest Nikon Z Camera available (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

The Nikon Z30 was never a technical marvel. By and large, it’s built around the same 2019 tech as the Nikon Z50. The biggest difference is that the recording limit has been upped from 30 mins to 125 mins. Otherwise, you’re looking at the same sensor, image processor, and photo and video capabilities.

What is different is the Z30’s physicality. While it adds a flip-out rear LCD screen, it omits a viewfinder. This is a big deal, and is likely the main reason why the camera hasn’t charmed consumers in the West. It is, however, precisely why the Nikon Z30 has proven so popular in Japan.

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Without a viewfinder, the Nikon Z30 is extremely compact for an APS-C interchangeable-lens camera. It’s not going to beat the Fujifilm X-M5, and its thick grip makes it less pocketable than the Fujifilm X-E5, but it’s still incredibly compact.

It’s the most compact Z-Series camera by some margin, especially paired with the Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR that barely protrudes beyond the grip. And what a nice chunky grip it is.

And unlike the Nikon Z fc, another Z50 in sheep’s clothing, which has a cheap-feeling plastic bottom plate, the Nikon Z30 boasts a really solid, premium feel.

Ultimately, technology has left the Nikon Z30 behind – so much so that I struggle to recommend it as a vlogging camera. However, as a premium ‘compact’ camera, it still excels.

It captures gorgeous images, has decent specs for compact use, and hasn’t been affected by the often inflated compact camera market.

The Fujifilm X-M5 is even smaller and boasts better technical specs than the Nikon Z30 (Image credit: Future / Adam Waring)

I’m a Nikon fanboy at heart, so I’m always going to recommend Nikon’s excellent color science and RAW file quality. However, if you’re looking for a compact-sized camera that’s also a robust video option, I really do recommend taking a look at the aforementioned X-M5.

It’s smaller than the Nikon Z30, and its video spec blows it out of the water. It’s also a relatively similar price. That said, if you can find a Nikon Z30 for the right price, it’s still a fantastic little camera for everyday use.

At the time, I simply couldn’t understand Nikon’s play. Why remove the viewfinder? Well, as it turns out, it’s precisely the removed viewfinder and more compact size that’s made the Nikon Z30 a winner.

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Want an actual compact camera? Maybe you'd like to learn more about the Big N's other video-centric offering, the Nikon ZR. Or perhaps you'd just like to browse the best Nikon cameras.