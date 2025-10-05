I'm choosing my phone over my compact camera for street photography!

I’ve been experimenting with using my phone for different genres of photography lately, and this time I’ve taken it to the streets.

I must preface this article by stating I don't consider myself a street photographer – and in fact, I slightly disagree with the naming of the genre. However, what is considered 'street photography' has always been about speed, instinct and discretion – and it turns out that a camera phone might be the perfect tool.

With the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, I can blend in effortlessly. A dedicated camera can sometimes feel like a red flag on the street, drawing attention before I’ve even raised it to my eye. With a phone, I can disappear into the flow of the crowd, passing as just another tourist scrolling through maps.

That compactness and disguise make me bolder, more willing to step into moments that I might otherwise miss.

The other advantage is speed. Street scenes shift in an instant, but with the Find X8 Ultra I can grab the phone from my pocket and shoot almost instantly. No fiddling with straps or digging into bags; just point, react and capture. That immediacy feels truer to the spirit of street photography, where timing is everything.

Then there’s what’s specific to the Oppo. Even though I shoot predominantly black-and-white, the Hasselblad partnership gives this phone genuinely beautiful color science, with film simulations that carry a richness and versatility.

It’s fun to shoot with. I can toggle through looks, experiment with tones and find the mood that best matches the atmosphere of the street. The menu system is clean and intuitive, enabling me to focus on reacting to the moment rather than navigating settings.

(You can see examples of the Oppo Find X8 Ultra's color science in the images I shot during a recent trip to Sweden.)

Of course, there are limitations. The smaller sensor can’t match the depth or dynamic range of my dedicated cameras, and I wouldn’t trade them for serious projects, especially if I wanted to print large.

But as a tool for walking, observing and staying nimble, the Find X8 Ultra has surprised me. It’s freed me from overthinking, reminding me that street photography is less about the gear and more about being present.

A shelf through the window of a coffee shop (Image credit: Kalum Carter

