I’ve been a Pixel user for years and, if there’s one thing that keeps me coming back time after time, it’s the cameras – I love Pixel processing. Pixels do an extraordinary job of extracting a lot from modest hardware. Google has consistently shown us that clever computational photography can more than make up for sensor sizes and lens specs that, on paper, aren’t quite as exciting as the competition.

But, as much as I adore what Google’s image processing can do, I can’t ignore the fact that the latest “Ultra” phones from Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo are sensational pieces of camera hardware that manage to edge out Google’s computational trickery. And through partnerships with legendary camera brands like Hasselblad, Leica and Zeiss, they have closed the gap on attractive processing.

(Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

These manufacturers have been putting one-inch sensors into their flagships and pairing them with lenses that rival the best compact cameras. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra, for instance, doesn’t just have a headline 1-inch sensor – it backs it up with a huge telephoto sensor that’s equally ambitious and, frankly, leaves the Pixel Pro looking underbaked.

I find myself reaching more now for my Oppo Find X8 Ultra or Xiaomi 15 Ultra than my Pixel 9 Pro. Not because I suddenly prefer their Android skins; it’s purely down to the cameras. When I’m shooting in challenging light, those 1-inch sensors pull in more detail than the Pixel can manage. And the Oppo’s 3x and 6x telephoto lenses give me more options for optical zoom, without having to rely on computational photography to fill in the gaps.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra (4.3x) (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

Google Pixel 9 Pro (5x) (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

Xiaomi 15 Ultra (1x) (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

Google Pixel 9 Pro (1x) (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

AI, of course, has come a long way – and the Pixel line has some of the best, be it Night Sight, Super Res Zoom or the AI-driven editing tools that are increasingly becoming part of Google Photos. But physics hasn’t changed and better camera hardware still makes for better photos. Bigger sensors gather more light, larger apertures let more of it in and higher-quality lenses resolve finer detail. Software magic can’t (yet) get around the fundamentals.

That’s why I can’t stop thinking about a hypothetical Pixel “Ultra.” Something that doesn’t play it safe with camera specs, but instead throws everything at the wall. A 1-inch main sensor, multiple telephotos, a larger telephoto sensor, perhaps even variable aperture lenses. I want to see what Pixel processing can do when running wild with the best possible hardware.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra (macro) Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan Google Pixel 9 Pro (macro) Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan

And there’s a market for it, too. Xiaomi / Oppo / Vivo have been producing premium Ultra phones for generations now, and Samsung’s Galaxy Ultra series is proof that people will pay a premium for a phone with the top camera tech. If Samsung can sell Ultras year after year, there’s no reason Google couldn’t do the same – especially with the growing recognition of Pixel as a brand for great mobile photography.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For me, the Pixel Pro line has always been great. But the Pixel Ultra – that’s the dream. And if Google ever lets its engineers off the leash to make it happen, I think it could be a game-changer for mobile photography.

you might also like...

Check out more of the best camera phones and the best Android phones for photography in our guides.