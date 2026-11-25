Earlier this month, I watched Adobe demonstrate the newest features across apps like Photoshop and Lightroom in person from Miami Beach. But as I watched and tried the newest photo tools, there was a buzzword that was rather predictably used in dizzying amounts: AI.

Yet amid growing distrust over AI-altered content, the one tool I was hoping to see in Photoshop didn’t make an appearance: an off button for GenAI.

A majority of the new features in Photoshop 2027, as well as the public beta, are based on generative AI: Relight Layers, Generative Restyle and the Creative Agent chatbot all rely on generative technology.

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There’s an important distinction between AI and GenAI in photography. AI has been in used in photography from eye-detection autofocus in cameras to Photoshop’s Select Subject, for years. But where AI simply means software trained on large amounts of data, generative AI means software that creates something.

The beta version of Photoshop also has a GenAI option to adjust the camera angle (Image credit: Future)

I will happily use subject detection autofocus or Select Subject to quickly whiten teeth in Lightroom. I don’t mind AI that takes care of the busy work, but I don’t want AI that generates any pixels – and I think that’s a rather important distinction to make in 2026.

Last week, Canva gave generative AI an off button – and I think Photoshop needs to follow suit. While I can choose not to use generative AI on the drop-down menu for the Remove Tool, Photoshop doesn’t have a universal button to turn off all GenAI tools in one spot.

There are multiple reasons to give creators an easy way to turn off GenAI. But a key example just popped up this week: the New York Times emailed its photo contributors asking photographers to avoid using Photoshop 2027.

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According to the email, the NYT told freelance photographers that the newest version “utilizes generative AI in ways that may not be apparent to users. Their use can result in metadata misidentifying photos as AI-generated.”

Whether or not a tool generates pixels or uses traditional photo editing tools should be readily understood. The simplest way to give creators that clarity would be to add a control that turns off all generative AI features.

Or perhaps Photoshop needs to go the way of Lightroom and offer a Photoshop Classic, which doesn’t include generative AI tools. Lightroom Classic does use some GenAI tools, including the Remove tool, but none of those tools use Generative Credits, making Classic the Adobe photo editor with the fewest GenAI tools.

Photoshop 2027's new Relight Layer uses GenAI to alter an image's lighting (Image credit: Future)

I chatted with several Adobe representatives during Adobe Max 2026 who all echoed a key theme about GenAI: giving users choice and control.

“We're really trying to make sure that our products speak to the breadth of creatives out there,” Deeop Subramanian, the Vice President of Creative Cloud, told me.

“Some are at the tip of the spear of using AI, folding it into their workflow to achieve productivity and create content at scale for a global community. Some are exploring with it for ideation or maybe help with post-production, but when it comes to creation, they want to be in the driver's seat.

“Again, wherever you are in your journey around using AI, learning your craft, ideating, creating, trying to scale that creativity, we really just want to meet you where you're at.”

I can open up Photoshop 2027 and choose whether or not to use GenAI tools. But I’m also a journalist who writes about photography technology for a living – and which tools use GenAI may not always be clear for every creator, as evidenced by the warning from the New York Times.

When tools aren’t clear about GenAI, that risks creators sharing an image that gets flagged as GenAI from the metadata. That’s particularly dangerous in photojournalism, where photo editors are typically limited to slight crops and color adjustments and ethically prevented from altering the scene in any way.

Beyond photojournalism, photographers could lose trust with an automatic AI flag from a social media platform.

The new Photoshop 2027 tools I tried at Adobe Max looked impressively realistic. Both the generative Restyle and Relight also come in layer form that enables creators to undo a change later and dial in the intensity of the effect.

Photoshop’s GenAI features offer far more control than, say, simply generating an image from scratch with Nano Banana. But there’s still a large subset of creators for whom the biggest control they want is still missing: the option to turn off all GenAI features.

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Read about the latest features on Photoshop 2027 or the updates to Lightroom 2027.