This stunning photo of Belgrade was captured with a compact camera setup – the Fujifilm X-T30 and 23mm lens

Captured on the Fujifilm X-T30, this photographer overcame challenges and winter conditions to showcase Belgrade's historical landmarks

It may be a few years old now, but the Fujifilm X-T30 is still incredibly capable – as evidenced by this peaceful winter scene, featuring a snow-covered park path leading the eye toward a colorful historic church, framed by bare trees under a soft morning light.

The image, Winter's Embrace, was captured by Todd Wain in January 2025, using the Fujifilm X-T30 and Fujinon XF23mm f/2 R WR lens – a compact travel setup.

Todd has been captivated by historical architecture since he first picked up a camera. "Moving to Europe gave me the perfect opportunity to explore this passion," he says.

After relocating to Belgrade three years ago, Todd has been photographing many of the city's landmarks, focusing on their timeless appeal amidst changing seasons. Let's explore the story behind this shot and Todd's approach to capturing Belgrade's heritage.

Fujifilm X-T30: Story behind the still

While historical architecture stands the test of time, the scenery around it changes significantly. The seasons can also influence this, emphasizing features and making buildings look quite different depending on the time of year.

"I had taken a similar photo in the spring and knew it would make a stunning shot during the winter months, especially with the snow," Todd says.



“My aim was to use the park's leading lines to guide the viewer's eye toward the church. I was drawn to the contrast between the church’s colors and the white backdrop of snow. Belgrade is often associated with its brutalist architecture, but in this shot, I wanted to offer a different perspective of the city."

When photographing famous landmarks, we usually want to focus on the architecture. However, other people entering the frame can detract from this.

"This photo was taken early in the morning, but the biggest challenge was ensuring there was no one in the shot," says Todd. "The early morning dog walkers made it difficult to time the capture perfectly, as well as waiting for the snow clouds to clear and the morning light to come through."

This image isn't part of a single photography project; however, based on Todd's preferred locations, churches, castles and monasteries appear to be a recurring theme.

Gear Info

The Fujifilm X-T30 blends charm, power and value for money, combining the latest camera tech with old-school controls (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Todd shot this image using the Fujifilm X-T30, a compact APS-C mirrorless camera featuring a 26.1MP X-Trans sensor and fast, reliable autofocus. Although it lacks in-body stabilization, it offers excellent image quality, traditional controls and powerful 4K video – all at a mid-range price point.

He paired it with the Fujinon XF 23 f/2 R WR lens, a lightweight and weather-sealed prime that delivers sharp, vibrant images with a 35mm equivalent focal length. This lens is ideal for capturing architectural details discreetly, making it a great match for Todd's winter cityscapes.

Discover more of Todd's work on his website and Instagram account (Image credit: Todd Wain)

