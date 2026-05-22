Insta360 has just completed a pre-launch event for its new Luna and Luna Ultra pocket gimbal cameras, sharing the device with creators and others at the legendary Leica campus.

The camera clearly takes a swipe at DJI's established Osmo Pocket 4 and Pocket 4P products, the latter of which is also waiting for final price and release date, but is has some distinct differences.

One of the most obvious is that both variants of the Leica Luna sport a detachable remote control – into which the controls, a touchscreen, and a microphone are built-in. This gives the Luna some interesting use cases for YouTubers.

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At the event, the company shared that there will be two models of the Luna – a Luna Pro (with one camera) and the Luna Ultra with two.

The Luna Ultra will have five steps of optical zoom, with the tele lens 3x the wide, but also offering 6x (lossless) and 12x.

In both cases, the lens is co-engineered with legendary camera company Leica, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of its core technology last year.

The main image sensor is 1-inch, and has a f/1.8 maximum aperture, although the Luna Ultra's additional tele lens has a smaller 1/1.3-inch sensor.

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The camera also boasts an in-camera beauty mode, which should make it very competitive in the vlogging space. This is a feature DJI has made sure is available in its cameras, and it seems to contribute to success – before Insta360 arrived to compete, DJI was reported to have 72.5% of the market share in Japan for video cameras by BCN in April, thanks to the new Pocket 4 launch (the Pocket 4P is still not on sale).

There are white versions of both cameras as well as black (Image credit: Future)

Insta360 has clearly also considered the cinematography market. There are cinematic profiles, as well as ACES workflow compatibility, 10-Bit I-Log and Dolby Vision.

As you might imagine, given the location for the event, there are also Leica color profiles built-in.