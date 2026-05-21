Canon: "We are the only ones supporting beginner photographers" with the Canon EOS R100
The Canon EOS R100 is the only mirrorless camera that's truly beginner-friendly and affordable
It's not fashionable with journalists and YouTubers, but the Canon EOS R100 is one of the most important cameras on the market.
While the industry focuses on the latest, greatest, cleverest and most advanced mirrorless cameras, the entry-level segment has almost completely disappeared. Except, that is, for the Canon EOS R100.
As photographers, we have lost all context of what "entry level" means – especially when it comes to price. You always see the Fujifilm X-M5 recommended as one of the best cameras for beginners, but that's $1,000 with a lens.
I don't know about you, but whenever a non-photographer asks me to recommend a beginner camera, the idea of a thousand bucks being "entry level" absolutely blows their minds.
But the Canon EOS R100 can routinely be had for under $500 with a lens – an affordable price point that is truly geared towards newcomers.
This is important because the industry needs new blood. It needs to be inclusive and accessible to everyone – especially in a world where prices are out of control.
There are no other cameras that offer what the Canon EOS R100 does – built specifically for the needs of beginners, eschewing extras they won't use to maintain a price they can afford.
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And, thus, there are no other mirrorless manufacturers doing what Canon does, meaningfully supporting beginner photographers with affordable, entry-level cameras.
"Thank you for saying that," said Go Tokura, executive vice president and head of Imaging Group at Canon, when I had the opportunity to talk to him about the subject in Japan.
"I believe we are the only ones who are supporting [beginner photographers] with the R100 series."
I asked about the company's strategy not just for attracting new photographers, but especially encouraging young people to buy their first camera.
"It is our understanding that the cost is important, but the functions and performance is also important for the younger generation," replied Manabu Kato, executive officer, IMG Business Unit 1 and Imaging Business Operations.
"They also put importance on the joy of owning a camera, the joy of capturing the images."
I was discussing cameras with a fellow journalist recently, and he told me that while Canons "are clearly the best," they "aren't very fashionable". I don't think that's important. Gucci is fashionable, but it's hardly accessible to someone wanting to buy their first outfit.
Having a camera you can actually afford is far more important than having a fashion accessory hanging around your neck. And that's why the Canon EOS R100 isn't just one of the most important cameras on the market, it also sells huge volumes – despite what sniffy journalists might say.
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Take a look at the best lenses for the Canon EOS R100 along with the best Canon RF lenses across the range. If you've got a bit more budget, check out my Canon EOS R50 review as it offers more bang for your buck. See how they stack up in our Canon EOS R100 vs R50 comparison.
James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
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