The world’s first AI-powered smart spotting scope could change birding forever - and it has a built-in camera

GoBirding is preparing to enter the smart optics space with the Vision Master Smart AI Spotting Scope, a new all-in-one birding device that combines long-range observation, 4K imaging, subject tracking, and AI-powered bird identification in a lightweight handheld design - and to me, that sounds awesome!

The Vision Master, model APL-ETF-M1, is being billed as the world’s first professional AI-powered smart spotting scope and camera, and also the first spotting scope with native hardware AI.

Designed for birders, wildlife watchers, and outdoor creators, it aims to replace the traditional combination of scope, camera, phone, field guide, and notebook with a single connected device.

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At the heart of the Vision Master is its AI bird identification system, which uses both on-device and cloud recognition. GoBirding says the scope can identify more than 1,500 bird species offline, with that expanding to more than 10,000 species when connected through the companion app. Sightings can also be automatically recorded, helping users build and manage their own personal bird encyclopedia over time.

The optical and imaging specifications are equally ambitious. The Vision Master offers 30x optical zoom and up to 120x hybrid zoom, giving users the reach needed for distant subjects, while 4K/30fps video, high-resolution stills, slow-motion, and time-lapse modes bring it closer to a dedicated imaging tool.

Hardware optical image stabilization is also included, which should make handheld observation far more usable at longer focal lengths than software-only stabilization systems.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: GoBirding) (Image credit: GoBirding)

GoBirding has also built in intelligent autofocus with real-time subject tracking, designed to help keep birds sharp and centered even when they are moving. The wider ecosystem is handled through a dedicated app, which brings together bird maps, data management, social sharing, and encyclopedia tools. Wi-Fi and cellular dual-link support should also make it easier to share images and sightings from the field, even when birding in more remote locations.

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Battery life is rated at up to six hours of continuous use or 72 hours on standby, with fast charging and external power bank support for longer days outdoors. Backed by 15 years of optical research and development through Apexel, the GoBirding Vision Master Smart AI Spotting Scope is expected to launch on August 31, 2026, with pricing currently listed between $699 and $999, though the expected retail price is also being quoted at $699 to $799 depending on configuration and bundle options.