A US photography archive has announced that it plans on digitizing a behemoth collection of work by Todd Webb (1905–2000), the renowned US photographer best known for documenting the streets of New York and Paris in the immediate years following World War II.

The extensive body of work, which includes some 15,000 prints and a staggering 50,000 negatives created by Webb, was acquired by MUUS Collection, a New Jersey-based archive and platform dedicated to 20th-century photography, who made the announcement last week.

The Sixth Avenue (Sixth Avenue Between 43rd and 44th Streets), New York, New York, 1948 (Image credit: Todd Webb (courtesy of MUUS Collection))

The Cherry Man, Rue Mouffetard, Paris, 1950 (Image credit: Todd Webb (courtesy of MUUS Collection))

Webb’s post-war photography is celebrated for intimately depicting life spanning wartime austerity through to post-war optimism, with a focus on urban environments.

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He was an advocate of “straight photography,” a modernist movement that championed unmanipulated photographs in sharp focus, pioneered by figures including Ansel Adams, a contemporary and friend who influenced Webb.

However, unlike many contemporaries who preferred smaller 35mm cameras, Webb used a large-format camera to capture stark detail, especially architectural lines. His subjects ranged from downtown skyscrapers to children playing in suburban neighborhoods, documenting New York from 1945 onward and Paris between 1949-1953 as the cities transitioned back to peacetime.

Berenice Abbott, New York, 1946 (Image credit: Todd Webb (courtesy of MUUS Collection))

O'Keeffe on the Portal, Ghost Ranch, 1963 (Image credit: Todd Webb (courtesy of MUUS Collection))

Later, in the 1950s, Webb received Guggenheim Fellowships enabling him to document the pioneer trails of early American settlers as he crossed the US on foot from New York City to San Francisco.

Active into the 1980s, Webb also photographed fellow renowned artists and friends, including painter Georgia O'Keeffe (1887-1986), and photographers Berenice Abbott (1898–1991) and Dorothea Lange (1895–1965).

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MUUS Collection also said Webb's archive includes journals and ephemera documenting the photography community of post-war New York, with plans to also digitize these alongside the newly-acquired prints and negatives.

In November, MUUS Collection will exhibit works by Todd Webb alongside those of pioneering documentary photographer Eugène Atget (1857–1927) at Paris Photo.

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