I’ve compiled the best landscape photography books from my library to inspire your next outdoor adventure

Photography books have always been a source of inspiration for me; places I turn to not just for knowledge, but for that spark of creativity that pushes me to see the world differently. Landscape photography books hold a special kind of magic. They combine breathtaking imagery, often with the wisdom of photographers who have spent years chasing light, weather, and wild horizons.

Landscape photography is one of the most popular genres because it’s both accessible and endlessly inspiring. Whether you’re poring over the exquisite black-and-white landscapes of Sebastião Salgado’s Genesis, the intricate details of Jason Ingram's How to Photograph Gardens, or the classic tones of Ansel Adams' 400 Photographs, the right book can transform how you approach the craft.

Over the years, I’ve explored countless titles, some focused on technique, others purely visual and awe-inspiring. In this list, I’ve rounded up the best landscape photography books currently available. A mix of technical landscape photography tips, creative inspiration, and coffee-table masterpieces that will fuel your passion for capturing the beauty of the natural world.

(Image credit: Hutchinson Heinemann)

The Perimeter: A Photographic Journey around the Coast of Britain by Quintin Lake

In The Perimeter, Quintin Lake embarks on an extraordinary journey: walking the entire coastline of Britain, over 6,000 miles, photographing as he goes. Spanning five years, the project captures a Britain few of us will ever see in such depth – from remote coves and weather-beaten cliffs to overlooked industrial edges and quiet estuaries.

Lake’s work avoids clichés, focusing instead on subtle textures, fleeting light, and architectural forms that hint at the relationship between land and sea. The result is a body of work that feels grand in scope while remaining intimate. This is a landscape photography book for those who love slow, thoughtful photography. It’s a coffee-table volume to pore over at leisure, but also an inspiring study in long-term creative commitment.

For photographers, The Perimeter demonstrates the power of persistence and a personal vision, reminding us that sometimes the most compelling images come from patience and a deeper engagement with place.

(Image credit: Taschen)

Genesis by Sebastião Salgado

Sebastião Salgado’s Genesis is an epic love letter to the planet’s most pristine and remote landscapes. Over eight years and more than thirty expeditions, Salgado sought out the last remaining corners of the world untouched by modern development. Antarctica’s frozen wilderness, the deserts of Namibia, the highlands of New Guinea, and the vast Amazon rainforest. Presented entirely in black and white, each image has a sense of timelessness and drama, rendered with Salgado’s impeccable technical precision and deep respect for his subjects.

This landscape photography book belongs on a substantial coffee table, where the images can breathe and be appreciated in their full grandeur. It’s ideal for lovers of fine-art photography, environmental advocates, and anyone seeking a reminder of what’s worth protecting in the natural world. For photographers, Genesis is a masterclass in monochrome composition, tonal control, and the integration of environmental storytelling into landscape work.

(Image credit: Abbeville Press)

Baobab by Beth Moon

In Baobab, Beth Moon turns her lens toward some of Africa’s most iconic and ancient trees (the Baobab), capturing their grandeur in exquisitely detailed platinum prints. Travelling across Madagascar, Senegal, and South Africa, Moon photographs these natural monuments with a reverence that borders on the mythical.

Each image is a portrait of resilience, documenting forms that have stood for thousands of years, their bark weathered by sun, wind, and time. The combination of scientific insight and visual poetry makes Baobab both a celebration of natural history and a work of fine art.

This is a perfect book for readers who appreciate nature’s quiet giants and the stories they hold. As a coffee-table piece, it offers stunning visuals that invite reflection. For photographers, it’s a reminder that landscapes aren’t always about sweeping vistas. Sometimes the most powerful work comes from focusing intently on a single, extraordinary subject.

(Image credit: Prestel)

Forms of Japan by Michael Kenna

Forms of Japan distills Michael Kenna’s long love affair with the Japanese landscape into a collection of serene, minimalist black-and-white images. From snow-laden trees and temple gardens to volcanic silhouettes softened by mist, each photograph is a study in simplicity and tonal balance. Kenna’s long exposures lend a dreamlike stillness to the work, turning familiar scenes into timeless abstractions.

This is a contemplative coffee-table book best enjoyed slowly, perhaps with a cup of tea nearby. For photographers, it’s a quiet masterclass in composition, restraint, and the creative use of negative space. It’s also an inspiring reminder that landscapes don’t have to shout to leave a lasting impression.

(Image credit: Ammonite Press)

52 Assignments: Landscape Photography by Ross Hoddinott and Mark Bauer

52 Assignments: Landscape Photography is less about sitting and admiring, and more about getting out and shooting. Structured as a year-long series of prompts, it encourages photographers to experiment with techniques, explore new locations, and think differently about composition and light. Assignments range from straightforward challenges to more conceptual exercises, making it accessible for beginners while still engaging for seasoned photographers.

This is a practical, hands-on guide that’s best kept in a camera bag rather than on a coffee table. It’s perfect for anyone stuck in a creative rut or looking for structured motivation to develop their skills. By working through the book, readers will not only grow technically but also build a richer, more personal approach to landscape photography.

(Image credit: Gestalten)

The Oceans: The Maritime Photography of Chris Burkard

Chris Burkard is known for his adventurous spirit and knack for capturing the intersection of human experience and raw nature, and The Oceans is a tribute to his first love: water. From Arctic swells to tropical lagoons, the images move between high-adrenaline surf shots and tranquil studies of light and tide. Burkard’s cinematic style, which is rich in color, drama, and atmosphere, makes each page feel like a still from an epic journey.

This is a vibrant coffee-table book for ocean lovers, surf culture enthusiasts, and anyone drawn to the interplay between land, sea, and sky. For photographers, it’s an inspiring look at how to blend landscape, action, and lifestyle photography into a cohesive visual story.

(Image credit: Ilex Press)

Night Sky Photography: From First Principles to Professional Results by Adam Woodworth

Adam Woodworth’s Night Sky Photography is a complete guide to capturing the cosmos, written with clarity and enthusiasm. It covers the essentials such as gear, camera settings, focusing in the dark, and builds up to advanced techniques for photographing the Milky Way, star trails, and auroras. The book also addresses planning, using apps, and processing your images for maximum impact.

This is a must-have technical manual for anyone intrigued by astrophotography, from curious beginners to committed night shooters. While the photographs are beautiful, the book’s strength is in its practical, actionable guidance. Keep it on your desk or in your camera bag, and it will quickly become a trusted reference.

(Image credit: Ilex Press)

How to Photograph Gardens: Beautiful Images Made Simple by Jason Ingram

In How to Photograph Gardens, award-winning photographer Jason Ingram shares his expertise in capturing cultivated landscapes at their best. From understanding light and weather to choosing the right lens for different types of plant portraits, the book offers a wealth of advice presented in a clear, approachable way. Ingram’s photographs demonstrate how to convey not just the beauty, but also the atmosphere and personality of a garden.

This is a versatile guide for gardeners, landscape photographers, and anyone who enjoys photographing the outdoors in a more intimate setting. It’s instructional at heart but visually rich enough to inspire browsing. Perfect for those who want to translate the artistry of garden design into equally compelling images.

(Image credit: Little, Brown US)

Ansel Adams: 400 Photographs

No list of the best landscape photography books is complete without Ansel Adams. 400 Photographs is a definitive survey of the photographer who arguably shaped modern landscape photography more than any other.

Spanning his entire career, the book moves from early explorations of the Sierra Nevada to his iconic views of Yosemite and the American West. Each image exemplifies Adams’ mastery of composition, tonal range, and the expressive potential of black-and-white photography.

This is an essential coffee-table book for anyone interested in the history and craft of landscape photography. For beginners, it’s an education in seeing; for experienced photographers, it’s a reminder of the enduring power of simplicity, patience, and technical precision. Few books are as likely to inspire you to pick up your camera and head for the hills.

Landscape photography is more than just chasing golden hour or finding the perfect vista; it’s about developing a way of seeing. The books in this list offer not only technical know-how, but also access to the minds and methods of photographers who’ve spent years honing their craft, often in the most remote or familiar corners of the world.

Whether you're flipping through the coastlines of The Perimeter, experimenting with weekly prompts from 52 Assignments: Landscape Photography, or studying the elegance of Kenna’s minimalist prints in Forms of Japan, each title invites you to engage more deeply with the land around you.

