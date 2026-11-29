As a long jumper plummeted from midair, their silhouetted body stretched out against a seemingly blown-out sun, photographer Zak Skinner was ready and waiting to press the shutter, pointing his camera straight at the harsh source of light.

“We shot directly into the light, which I know people try to avoid,” explains Skinner of the frame, which was taken in Madeira, Portugal, for Sony's Through Their Lens campaign.

“I wanted all the sun flares. I wanted the reflections. I wanted the athlete in the foreground to kind of be like no detail.”

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Taken at Centro Desportivo da Madeira, this image of a silhouetted long jumper in action with a blown-out sun to demonstrate Zak’s photophobia (Image credit: Zak Skinner)

Okay, now you're going to pay me to take a photo, but you know I can't see”

Skinner, better known as a Paralympian who competes in the T13 100m sprint and long jump events for Great Britain, was born with ocular albinism – a condition in which his eyes never fully developed.

As a result, he has limited visual acuity and is unable to see fine detail. His condition also causes photophobia, an increased sensitivity to light.

“When there's bright light, it could be sunlight, it could be reflections or heavy lighting indoors, it means that everything will become almost silhouetted,” Skinner tells me. “So the idea of the [long jumper] photo was trying to portray that, but in an action-dynamic sporting shot.”

Zak Skinner is a British photographer and para-athlete who has represented Great Britain in the Tokyo 2020 (held in 2021) and Paris 2024 Paralympics (Image credit: Zak Skinner)

While Skinner now has a level of vision, he only began to gain sight at the age of two.

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So, how does somebody who was born blind, and who now sees with only a fraction of the clarity of someone without a visual impairment, become a professional photographer in an athletics niche where seeing split-second action can make or break your photos?

“The best way to learn is to get it wrong,” says Skinner, who explains that he's largely self-taught, having learned to use a camera through online inspiration, tutorials and experimentation.

“I trust my eyes and my perception of if that looks good.” Between trusting his own judgment and using the accessibility features available on his Sony A7 V, he has developed a photographic approach that works for him.

With Through Their Lens, Zak also wanted to show the personalities of British athletes, not only their sporting sides (left to right: Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Morgan Lake, Jazmin Sawyers and Imani-Lara Lansiquot) (Image credit: Zak Skinner)

The advantage we have as people with visual impairments is that we do see the world differently”

Reduced visual acuity means that the tiny histogram in a camera's viewfinder, a useful tool for photographers checking exposure, is difficult for Skinner to read.

Instead, he relies more heavily on zebras (on-screen diagonal stripes that appear over parts of the frame meeting a specific brightness threshold) and screen magnification. He also shoots everything in RAW, giving himself more flexibility to recover missed exposure or composition in post-production.

But no photographic approach is foolproof. “Sometimes you will mess up and it's not your fault,” he says. “You learn to either overshoot or make sure that you give yourself the best situations to try to mitigate it.”

The high contrast between the bright windows and athlete’s silhouette emulate Zak’s photophobia (sensitivity to bright light) (Image credit: Zak Skinner)

For a sports photographer with a visual impairment like Skinner, that mitigation can mean extensive planning and having to work things out on the fly. It isn't just a case of knowing the racetrack, but also being able to identify the subject he's there to photograph.

And at a recent triathlon event in Turkey, Skinner's approach was put to one of its biggest tests yet.

“I'd never done a triathlon race before. Every athlete was wearing either a swim hat or a helmet, goggles or sunglasses. So, there were zero facial details – even if I could see their facial details – for me to work off who they were.”

Shot in Madeira’s Ribeira Brava valley, this photo of a long jumper mid-air combines Zak’s journey as a Paralympic athlete with his work in the creative space as a photographer (Image credit: Zak Skinner)

You weren't hiring someone with a visual impairment. You were just hiring me because you liked my work”

Needing another way to identify the athlete he was there to photograph, Skinner asked them beforehand what colors they would be wearing, including the color of their helmet and swim cap. But even with that preparation, he still needed to work out how to pick them out of the field.

“I only learned because, on the first lap, I shot every single athlete,” he explains. When they came around again, he reviewed the footage to identify the right person. Then he was able to use the order and colors of the other competitors as a warning that his subject was moving into the frame.

Skinner began developing his unique approach to photography after picking up his first “proper” camera, a Sony RX10 bridge camera, roughly five years ago.

British heptathlete and pentathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson photographed in a halo of light, using a studio spotlight to reflect the attention athletes experience in sport (Image credit: Zak Skinner)

By this point, he was already an established athlete and his initial aim was simply to take better pictures for his social media, which he said is an important part of a professional sportsperson's profile.

However, other athletes soon began to notice his images. “It was actually on a training camp with the rest of the British Athletics team,” he says. “We were all in this one place and then suddenly everyone was like, ‘Oh, Zak, you've got your camera. Can you get some stuff?’”

As requests from other athletes grew, and Skinner became more passionate about photography, he began to see the potential to pursue it professionally.

Shot directly behind the athlete, this image emulates the perspective of Zak’s nystagmus (involuntary movement of his eyes, often characterized by a constant shake from left to right). High effort activities, like representing Great Britain as a T13 100m Paralympic athlete, trigger Zak’s nystagmus even more, which can be disorientating—the angled track lines also represent this point of view (Image credit: Zak Skinner)

The best way to learn is to get it wrong”

He wanted to formalize what was becoming an increasingly regular part of his work and, around three years ago, he established Blind Man Visuals, the name under which he now works.

Although taking photographs professionally brought fresh challenges, one of the biggest was confidence. “Okay, now you're going to pay me to take a photo, but you know I can't see,” was one of the thoughts that ran through his mind, he says.

“Will they take me seriously? Is this something that I should talk about before doing a job?” were other questions that tested his confidence.

This editorial image captures British highjumper Morgan Lake (silver medalist 2018 Commonwealth Game) alongside a static-filled television, reflecting Zak’s idea that athletes are more than the figures we see on screen, with Morgan positioned almost outside the TV itself (Image credit: Zak Skinner)

But rather than letting his ocular albinism define the professional relationship, Skinner learned to let his work speak for itself. “You weren't hiring someone with a visual impairment. You were just hiring me because you liked my work and you wanted something similar for yourself.”

In fact, Skinner thinks that working with his visual impairment, rather than trying to work around it, has helped shape his photographic identity.

Returning to the long-jumper image from Madeira, he explained that the almost completely black silhouette was a deliberate choice, but also one that reflected what he might see when competing at an athletics event.

For Skinner, having a visual impairment as a photographer is what sets him apart – and he believes other photographers in a similar position should embrace the different perspectives they can bring to their work.

Taken at Centro Desportivo da Madeira, this image of a silhouetted long jumper in action with a blown-out sun to demonstrate Zak’s photophobia (Image credit: Zak Skinner)

“The advantage we have as people with visual impairments is that we do see the world differently,” he says.

“Don't try to fit the norm, but use your impairment to be different. Be different because sports photography is hard to stand out in.”

As camera manufacturers continue to develop accessibility features, and photographers with visual impairments continue to find ways to get out there and shoot, Skinner wants to see the opportunities available to them only grow.

“I hope there's people out there with similar visual impairments or similar disabilities that will see [my work] and probably pick up a camera or pick up a passion and go for it.”

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