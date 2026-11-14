After “maybe 15 or 20” takes, this photographer got the award-winning shot of a pro skateboarder riding a unique sculpture using a 12-year-old DSLR
German photographer Robert Christ has won the Skate category of Illume 2026 with this creative shot of pro skateboarder André Gerlich throwing a backside air at a sculpture bike path
While on the "constant search" for extraordinary spots at which to shoot, German skateboarder and photographer Robert Christ had found his next location in southern Germany.
“André and I found out about a sculpture bike path and immediately made plans to go there,” said Christ, speaking to The Illume, referring to his friend and professional skateboarder André Gerlich.
Christ’s image of Gerlich riding the sculpture was recently announced as the winner of the Skate category in the 2026 Illume Awards, a major outdoor and adventure photography contest formerly known as Red Bull Illume.
“This sculpture is part of the sculpture path, and people usually shoot photos of themselves doing burnouts on their motorbikes in front of it,” said Christ. “André chose to skate this rough piece of concrete instead and did a stylish backside air [skateboard trick].”
Robert Christ’s gear and settings
- Camera: Nikon D750
- Lens: Nikkor AF-S 50mm f/1.4G
- Exposure: 1/1000 sec, f/6.3, ISO320
But getting the shot was no easy feat, Christ explained. Before arriving, the duo had only seen pictures of the location on Google Maps – and although Gerlich is a professional skateboarder, the sculpture was “harder to ride than expected”.
“The asphalt was coarse, and we had no broom, so we made one out of tree branches and swept,” said Christ. However, after “maybe 15 or 20” attempts, the photographer got the shot. “André did well, he always does,” he said, adding that both were “really stoked” (a term for “happy” commonly used in skateboard culture).
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As the winner of the Skate category at this year’s Illume Awards, Christ took home a suite of prizes, including a Leica D-Lux 8 camera. His winning photograph will also be published in The Illume Photobook 2026. Head to the 2026 gallery on the Illume Awards website to see all of this year’s commended images.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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