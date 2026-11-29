"My new photography book is the antidote for what's going on with AI slop and this horrible generative stuff at the moment" says Rankin
Cont'act is 450 pages of famous faces photographed between 1987 and 2006 – and also shows the shots that didn't make the final cut
A collection of contact sheets from the mid-1980s to the mid-2000s, Rankin's new book shows how shooting on film made him the photographer he is today.
The title Cont'act works on different levels, as Rankin explains below, and the book offers a fascinating insight into the relationships he enjoyed with some of the biggest names in music and entertainment from the period.
You'll get to see frames that have only been seen by Rankin and his subject until now, along with the shots that didn't make the final cut for a magazine or album cover.
As Cont'act's tagline puts it: "Sometimes the best photograph is the one that nearly got missed."
And things were very different back then, Rankin explains in the book's introduction. With ten frames on a roll of medium format film, there was jeopardy – he would only find out if he had got the shot, or not, a day or so afterwards.
The book has 450 pages and buyers can personalize the cover from multiple options when placing their order on Rankin's website: musicians Thom Yorke, Damon Albarn, móa and Tricky, boxer Lennox Lewis and actor Tilda Swinton.
Rankin spoke to us ahead of publication to tell us more about Cont'act, and the background to the project…
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How did Cont'act come about?
For the last three years, I've been doing a lot of work with generative AI, making a book where I take my own photography and do generative work with it. It's called The Absurdity and includes an essay I wrote for it.
I finished it in April and the whole process had really drained me, so afterwards I wanted to do something that was more positive.
One of the things about working with generative AI is that you have to really think about photography, because basically what you're doing is describing photography.
That really made me think about what my relationship with photography has been, and it has made me take more pictures.
Doing that, plus the generative work, made me realize that what I really love about what I do is the exchange with someone – the moment I'm in the room with them and I'm collaborating with them to make something creative. That's my buzz.
I wondered what I could do to show the antidote, the medicine, for what's going on at the moment with AI slop and this horrible generative stuff.
And I thought about doing something with [film] contact sheets, because what contact sheets do is show you the proof – they're called proofs because they're the proof of the exchange – they show the moment you're working with someone.
You can do that with digital, of course, but a contact sheet is in your hand and you can view it. So in mid-2025 I brought all of my contact sheets back to my studio, from the art warehouse where they were archived.
What I really wanted to be able to do was look back through what had compelled me. Then I thought it would make a great book, because people can see the relationship between the photographer and the subject.
Then I realized it had been 20 years since I stopped using film and became fully digital, and I'd used film for 20 years before that. So an interesting combination of things came together and made me say, "Let's do this."
How did looking back over the contact sheets make you feel?
It was the best medicine I could have had, because going through those contact sheets reminded me of all the moments I spent with people, and the fantastic times I had.
It's funny because I sent Cont'act to some of my friends who are either in it, or maybe girlfriends I'd been out with, and a lot of them said that it was such a great diary of my life.
Whose writing appears on the contact sheets?
Sometimes they're [magazine] art directors', fashion editors' or editors', but a lot of the writing is by the people I photographed.
When I used to shoot portraits on film, I would do a set of contact sheets for me and a set of contact sheets for the subject.
I always ask permission from people to put my photos in books, so I tried contacting all the people who appear in Cont'act – and AI was a big help tracking progress – but sometimes you don't hear back.
Most of them are still alive, though, and doing really well. It’s funny how successful so many of the people in Cont'act are – it's a reminder of what a great era the early 1990s to mid-1990s was, because a lot of people who came up then have still got really big careers. And that's so good, so positive.
Why is there an apostrophe in the book's title?
Most of the film I shot with during that period was Kodak, and if you look at how "Kodak" appears on the rebate of Kodak [Ektacolor Gold 160] film, there's a little apostrophe before the "ak".
The title on the Cont'act book covers is done in a similar typeface to the Kodak logo, so I was referencing that.
But doing that also makes 'act' stand out, which I quite liked, because a lot of what portrait photography comes down to is slightly performative.
I really liked the name Cont'act because if you look at the cover pictures, almost all of them are people touching – or almost touching the lens.
The reason for that is because I would always say to people, "Imagine you're looking through a window, imagine you're talking to somebody through the window.
"Try to forget I'm here and really focus your eyes on that window, like you're talking to somebody through it, and imagine that when the image goes out into the world, it will go through space and time."
So it has a double meaning, because Cont'act references the contact sheets, but also means having contact with the subject.
Is there much crossover between Cont'act and Play, your book of music portraits from 2020?
Yes, there is. A lot of the photos in Cont'act are of singers and bands, because from 1994 until 2001 I mainly shot music. I also did artists and actors, but worked a lot with the music industry.
I did loads of shoots for the music press, album covers, and a lot of Dazed & Confused [the magazine that Rankin co-founded with Jefferson Hack] covers during that period were music. It was the first genre that gave me an opportunity as a photographer.
Cont'act starts with Bjork, because she was the first really famous person to give me a shoot, then through the 1990s I shot a lot of big musicians, the ultimate ones being the Rolling Stones in 1999 and 2002.
That's why there's a crossover between Cont'act and Play.
Are there any frames you prefer now, more than you did at the time?
Honestly, I quite like the pictures that I chose at the time; I'm not somebody who's hating on what I chose back then. And what I love about the contact sheets is that sometimes you can see three pictures out of four are pretty good, but one stands out.
I'm looking at Martha Plimpton [page 204] right now and there are three quite good shots on there, but the one that stands out is the bottom-right – it's very, very me.
And Sharleen Spiteri [page 199], someone has marked the one they like, which is bottom-left, but the one above that is actually the one I would have chosen.
The markings on the Patsy Kensit contacts [page 196], I understand why I would have used the bottom-left picture, but actually the top-right and bottom-right ones are pretty cool.
On pages 191 and 192, PJ Harvey, the hearts are mine and I think the yellow and the green stickers are probably PJ Harvey. The little ticks are probably the creative director of the magazine.
But then I've written "All" at the bottom, which means I loved every frame!
Are most of the contact sheets from editorial shoots where you had more creative control?
Most of the shoots in Cont'act are me being commissioned by the record company to do it with them, or they're commissioning me to come up with the ideas, or it's me coming up with the ideas.
Sometimes I was working with an art director, like Keith Drummond from Q magazine for the Oasis shoot [Cont'act, pages 83-85].
He suggested giving them [David] Bailey’s Lennon and McCartney shot from 1965 as a reference, which is a favorite photograph of mine.
In the pictures, Liam and Noel have got jackets on because they were really dressing up for it. But what was really great was that they didn’t replicate it, and I didn’t want to replicate it. Often, you have a starting point, but end up somewhere else.
Do you think we've lost anything by moving away from lightboxes, contact sheets and chinagraph pencils?
I’m not evangelical about film – I'm not evangelical about digital or artificial intelligence, either – but I do love shooting on it, so I'm definitely going to do another film project.
When you shoot film, you're thinking about things in a completely different way. It costs more money, so you don't shoot as fast, you're shooting fewer frames and you probably talk a bit more between them. It's a different experience, but I'm not nostalgic for film.
I love film as well as digital, but digital is definitely the easiest way for me to do what I think I’m best at – making work with somebody – because you can build it in the studio.
I was never a fan of the idea of the photographer being a dictator and not letting people in, not showing them the process, because I've always wanted people to be able to see the process and experience it, because it's an exciting thing to witness.
If it's a great shoot, it gives you both a buzz and it gives the people watching it a buzz. A lot of people walk away from my shoots saying, "That was so much fun," and that's my way of working.
I do miss the contact sheet and chinagraph pencil thing, because it was very addictive. There was always a bit of jeopardy, like "Is this going to work?"
Sometimes with film you just didn't know, if you were using a camera you hadn't shot with before and might only have done a few test [shot]s with it beforehand.
A lot of what we do as photographers is deal with the technology – there can be a lot problem-solving – so if you don't have common sense and the ability to work stuff out, things can really go wrong.
What's coming up next for you?
Making the Cont'act book has inspired me to learn a new thing, and I want to do wet-plate next – I want to go back and look at how the art of photography evolved in the 19th century.
I think that each era of photography, each system, brought something distinct to it, whether making it slower or making you think more. I'm still so excited about photography, I'm still a bit like the kid in the sweet shop.
But like everyone else, I hate what [generative AI] is bringing to what we do as photographers. I think it's disgusting, and it's being done without our permission – we're all just being forced into it.
Photographers are quite inquisitive people; we want to understand human beings and the world, and we use photography to show the world how we see it.
It's a really extraordinary gift – a language – that we've been given. And that's really what Cont'act's about: it's me sharing the incredible experiences I had photographing all these amazing people.
Buy Cont'act by Rankin…
Cont'act has 450 pages and is priced at $26 / £20. It can be pre-ordered from the Rankin Swag website or the Boutique Galleria website.
Choose from one of six covers, including Moa and Damon Albarn from Gorillaz and Blur (above).
… and see the Cont'act exhibition!
Cont'act will be exhibited from December 02 2026 through February 03 2027 at Annroy Studio, 110–114 Grafton Road, Kentish Town, London, England, NW5 4BA.
The London opening will be followed by an exhibition at the House of Photography in Stockholm, Sweden, from December 02 2026 until January 03 2027.
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Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that.
Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life.
On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building.
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