For the last three years, I've been doing a lot of work with generative AI, making a book where I take my own photography and do generative work with it. It's called The Absurdity and includes an essay I wrote for it.

I finished it in April and the whole process had really drained me, so afterwards I wanted to do something that was more positive.

One of the things about working with generative AI is that you have to really think about photography, because basically what you're doing is describing photography.

That really made me think about what my relationship with photography has been, and it has made me take more pictures.

Doing that, plus the generative work, made me realize that what I really love about what I do is the exchange with someone – the moment I'm in the room with them and I'm collaborating with them to make something creative. That's my buzz.

I wondered what I could do to show the antidote, the medicine, for what's going on at the moment with AI slop and this horrible generative stuff.

And I thought about doing something with [film] contact sheets, because what contact sheets do is show you the proof – they're called proofs because they're the proof of the exchange – they show the moment you're working with someone.

You can do that with digital, of course, but a contact sheet is in your hand and you can view it. So in mid-2025 I brought all of my contact sheets back to my studio, from the art warehouse where they were archived.

What I really wanted to be able to do was look back through what had compelled me. Then I thought it would make a great book, because people can see the relationship between the photographer and the subject.

Then I realized it had been 20 years since I stopped using film and became fully digital, and I'd used film for 20 years before that. So an interesting combination of things came together and made me say, "Let's do this."