What the heck do you get a photographer as a gift? It's a question that anyone reading this website has either had to ask or answer.

Cameras and lenses are too expensive for most people to buy for themselves, let alone give away to others, and every photographer already has at least one lens-shaped coffee mug in their cupboard. So what are you supposed to give them?

Well, speaking as a photographer and as someone who has to buy gifts for other photographers, I guarantee you this: every photographer will love this – a pop-up book that turns into a working camera.

This Book is a Camera, a brilliant book by Kelli Anderson – an ingenious artist and designer who, among other things, makes interactive books that turn into stuff. In this case, a 4x5" pinhole camera.

It's not a new book, having originally been published in 2015 by the Museum of Modern Art. But earlier this year it returned to print for the first time in over a decade – and it really is the perfect present for the photography fan in your life. Heck, it's just a cool present for just about anybody (especially kids).

This Book is a Camera Flip Through and Set Up - YouTube Watch On

Ultimately, it's just a pinhole camera – which you can make yourself, out of items you probably have around the house. Indeed, the author even offers a downloadable template for her design on her blog.

And that's definitely its own reward… but it's probably not the most glamorous gift, unless your craft skills are truly exemplary.

The beauty of This Book is a Camera isn't just the fact that it's ready-made – it also comes with five sheets of photo paper "film", which you can develop with ingredients you'll find around the home (or with photo chemicals, if you have them), as well as a downloadable light meter app so you can expose your photos properly.

I'll be honest, the reason I'm writing this article is because my wife was asking me what she could get me for Christmas related to photography – and this is something I would genuinely love to receive. It's even on sale for the extended Black Friday period, so it's a real bargain right now.

I'm even thinking of buying a copy for my eight-month-old daughter, for when she gets older!

🇺🇸 Deal

Save 13% This Book is a Camera: was $30 now $26.10 at Amazon A truly brilliant photography gift, this pop-up book literally turns into a working 4x5" camera! It comes with five sheets of photo paper "film", which can be developed with household ingredients (or photo chemicals, if you have them). It even has a free light meter app you can download to your phone!

🇬🇧 Deal

Save 19% This Book is a Camera: was £25 now £20.29 at Amazon A truly brilliant photography gift, this pop-up book literally turns into a working 4x5" camera! It comes with five sheets of photo paper "film", which can be developed with household ingredients (or photo chemicals, if you have them). It even has a free light meter app you can download to your phone!

Today's best Kelli Anderson This Book is a Camera deals $30 $26.10 View $26.10 View

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