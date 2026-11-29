Juno Calypso's photographs are hard to forget once you've seen them. A woman in a plastic mask stares out from a wall of mirrors. A figure painted blue poses in a candy-pink bathroom, seen through a window at night. A blonde wig lies on the carpet like it’s been shed.

Somehow these pictures manage to be glamorous, funny and deeply unsettling, all at the same time.

Now they’re going on show, and for sale, at The London Photographers' Gallery in England. Juno Calypso: Empty Pleasures brings together highlights from earlier projects and also includes something new.

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For the first time, the artist has made works using collage and found imagery, taking her famously artificial worlds into unnerving new frontiers.

Elaborately staged

Born in London in 1989, Calypso is best known for her elaborately staged self-portraits, in a world that her gallery describes as a "retro-futuristic satire".

Joshua (Image credit: Juno Calypso)

The Honeymoon, Untitled (Image credit: Juno Calypso)

The Lobster (Image credit: Juno Calypso)

These photographs, which are dominated by her trademark palette of pastel pinks and bruised blues, take a critical look at modern rituals of beauty and seduction from a feminist point of view.

They're are full of mirrored walls, chandeliers, heart-shaped tubs and carpeted bathrooms. But while all that might sound romantic and lovely, there’s something about the way Calypso constructs and captures these scenes that makes them feel anything but.

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For example, in The Honeymoon, which was shot in a honeymoon hotel, her characters seem trapped in an endless, empty cycle of grooming and waiting.

Her new collage-based works, a mix of her own pictures and found images from the 1970s and 1980s, feel similarly uncanny. Figures multiply into kaleidoscopic patterns and ghostly apparitions, and it’s diffiicult to tell what was really in front of the camera and what has been reimagined.

Silhouette III (Image credit: Juno Calypso)

And For This Sin (Image credit: Juno Calypso)

ESP (Image credit: Juno Calypso)

At this exhibition, every work on the walls can be bought, with prices starting at £950 (approximately $1,245 / AU$1,870) plus VAT. Buyers can pay in instalments through the Arts Council-backed Own Art scheme. All profits from Print Sales go toward the gallery's public program of exhibitions and events.

Juno Calypso: Empty Pleasures runs at the Print Room Gallery, The Photographers' Gallery, 16–18 Ramillies Street, Soho, London W1 until January 24 2027. Entry is free.

While you're there, you can also pay to see the gallery's main exhibitions, which include William Eggleston: All that goes unnoticed, Sanlé Sory: Colour Years and Snap Happy! How children became photographers.

Syrup (Image credit: Juno Calypso)

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