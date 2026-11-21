Action during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Scotland and Greece at Hampden Park, Glasgow, UK, 9 October 2025. Taken by Raymond Davies.

With the 2026-27 soccer season in full swing, a top pro takes us behind the scenes to show us how he captures the action.

Raymond Davies is the official club photographer of Motherwell FC, one of the 12 teams that make up the Scottish Premiership.

Its home games are played at the Fir Park stadium, southeast of Glasgow, where we joined Raymond for the clash with local rivals Falkirk in April.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

Davies was mentoring enthusiast photographer Chantelle Cook for an Apprentice reader challenge in our sister publication, Digital Camera magazine.

Raymond shoots on a pair of Canon EOS R5 Mark II bodies, with lenses including Canon's RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM and RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM mirrorless optics, and the EF 400mm f/2.8L IS II USM Canon DSLR lens.

So how does he optimize his kit for capturing fast-paced action while minimizing the chances of missing shots? Let's find out…

Raymond Davies, official club photographer of Motherwell FC, pitchside at the Motherwell vs Falkirk match, April 04 2026 (Image credit: Future / Peter Fenech)

Having been Motherwell's official club photographer for the past couple of seasons, Raymond is intimately familiar with the ground and knows all the best spots from which to capture action images.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He leads the way to the main entrance to Fir Park, where a gathering of journalists and fans has amassed to see the players arrive.

He gets to work capturing standout moments of excitement and connection between each player and their followers, using the 24-70mm standard zoom for some dynamic low-level perspectives.

These aren’t the action-packed sports images that we’re used to seeing but, as the club photographer, it’s Raymond’s job to shoot around the events of the day and pick out lots of smaller moments and details.

The pre-match warm-up is the chance for players (and photographers) to prepare for the game.

Following the coaching drills enables Raymond to get his eye in and ensure that his equipment is working as expected. He always sets up his kit the night before the match, as there's no margin for error when you're a working pro.

The first half begins and Raymond is able to put his 400mm to work. Here's how he favors shooting to capture the action…

Soccer photography tips from pro shooter Raymond Davies

(Image credit: Future / Peter Fenech)

Set the subject

Modern cameras have myriad subject-detection AF modes, so make sure yours is set up for the correct subject. For soccer images this will probably be people or athletes, depending on the specific camera make and model you are using.

(Image credit: Future / Peter Fenech)

Adjust AF sensitivity

Set Servo or Continuous AF mode so you don’t have to refocus for each shot. Then turn down the sensitivity of your camera to objects passing between the lens and subject, which is common during a match and can cause misfocusing.

(Image credit: Future / Peter Fenech)

Use lens function buttons

Use AF Stop buttons to pause autofocus during play. This is useful if there’s a risk of focus racking to the background or the subject is going to remain at the current focus distance, increasing your hit rate.

Pro portfolio: soccer photographer Raymond Davies

(Image credit: © Raymond Davies)

"As the club photographer for Motherwell, I capture all matchday moments, from player arrivals to post-match celebrations. These tell the story of the day, not just the action. I was previously the club photographer for Stenhousemuir FC during the 23/24 season."

(Image credit: © Raymond Davies)

Here, Raymond has used color to direct the viewer's attention. This image, taken at a match between Motherwell and St Mirren, shows that, even in low-contrast settings, bright colour creates a suitable backdrop for the subject or gives the scene direction.

Read more from Digital Camera magazine

This content appeared in issue 308 (June 2026) of Digital Camera magazine.

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

(Image credit: Future)

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)