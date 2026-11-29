A self-taught professional landscape photographer from Nottinghamshire in England, Lee Howdle spends much of his time photographing his favorite national park, the Peak District.

Covering more than 550 square miles, the Peak District was the first national park in the UK. Home to a variety of breathtaking vistas, it's a paradise for landscape photographers from far and wide.

Howdle's sunset shot at Bamford Edge – a famous rock overhang – won the Breathing Spaces category in the International Garden Photographer of the Year contest in 2022.

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His new book, Seasons in the Peak District, is an 82-page paperback printed on premium 200gsm silk paper and contains a stunning selection of scenic shots.

So let's discover more, from the man who produced it…

(Image credit: Unknown)

What was your thought process and inspiration for the book? I produced Seasons in the Peak District to bring together a carefully curated collection of my photography, captured across a range of conditions, with snow, sunrise glows and atmospheric mist. The book offers a more complete way to showcase my photography.

What is it about the Peak District that's so good for landscape photography? I love the ever-changing atmosphere and variety of landscapes. Iconic spots like Mam Tor, Bamford Edge and The Roaches offer breathtaking views and strong compositions.

What camera did you use to take the shots? I shoot with a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV and Canon EF 16-35mm and EF 24-105mm lenses – they're flexible for both wide scenes and tighter compositions. I also have a Sigma 70-300mm in my bag, which is ideal for wildlife and zooming in on subjects sticking out of the mist. I also use a DJI Mini Pro 4 drone, which allows me to explore different perspectives and reveal the shape and scale of the Peak District from above. When I capture scenes on my camera, I tend to shoot at ISO50 to 200. This means the captures aren't grainy and the detail in the photograph is precise. I tend to shoot at f/11, so that it keeps the picture sharp.

What technical challenges did you face when shooting for the book? Managing light can be one of the hardest techniques in landscape photography. I found myself getting frustrated at not being able to capture the scene for how it was. I learned that the best way to manage this is by using reverse grad filters or bracketing through different exposures.

How do you approach finding a location to shoot your landscapes? I find locations by exploring beyond sunrise, taking the time to wander and discover new compositions. OS Maps and PhotoPills are great for identifying ridgelines and subjects.

In your opinion, what's the best time of day to shoot landscapes? I prefer sunrises more than sunsets. Walking to the location wakes me up and nothing beats knowing that there's mist in the valleys. It drives you on to reach your destination.

Is there any additional kit you use? I use a few apps that are handy for planning locations for sunrises and sunsets. Among these are PhotoPills, which is good for finding out the specific direction in which the sun rises on any given day. There's also OS Maps, which tells you where the public footpaths are – I've been on the receiving end of a few rants from farmers when I've accidentally taken a shortcut through their fields. I also use Ventusky, which is a great app that shows you the cloud coverage. It helps you work out whether it's going to be a great sunrise. And finally, I use Clear Outside, which is my go-to app for predicting where the mist will form. It's pretty good at stating humidity, dew point and wind speed – all the key elements to take into consideration when looking for cloud inversions. Apart from that, I use Cokin reverse grad filters to capture sunrises, especially when the light is strong.

Buy Lee Howdle's book…

(Image credit: Lee Howdle)

Seasons in the Peak District can be purchased on Lee’s website: www.leehowdlephotography.co.uk.

Priced at £12.99 (approximately US$18), it is also available from book retailers including Waterstones in the UK.

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… or join Lee on a photo workshop

Screenshot (Image credit: Unknown)

Want to discover the best spots in the Peak District and learn how to get the best out of your camera? Join Lee for an individual or group workshop.

Find out more at: www.leehowdlephotography.co.uk.

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This content appeared in issue 308 (June 2026) of Digital Camera magazine.

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