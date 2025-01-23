Leica celebrates 100 years in style with a special edition Leica M11 – it's a thing of beauty!

In 2025, Leica celebrates the centenary of the Leica I – the groundbreaking camera that revolutionized photography as the first mass-produced 35mm Leica model, unveiled at the Leipzig Spring Fair in 1925. And now it has unveiled a limited edition Leica M11 to mark its birthday.

With its compact design and exceptional versatility for the era, the Leica I set the stage for an iconic brand that has defined imaging excellence. For the past century, Leica has been instrumental in capturing some of the most unforgettable photographs from visionary storytellers and artists, establishing itself as a true leader in the world of photography.

To commemorate this special year, Leica is celebrating with the theme '100 Years of Leica: Witness to a Century' and has revealed an exclusive new camera: the Leica M11 100 Years of Leica 'New York USA'.

The 'New York USA' is one of 6 exclusive editions, released alongside 'Dubai UAE', 'Tokyo Japan', 'Milan Italy', 'Wetzler Germany' and 'Shanghai China', each limited to just 100 copies and available only in the corresponding countries.

Leica is a brand that knows how to create special edition cameras better than most – and this one is no different, with the 'New York USA' including several unique design features that make it a true collector's item.

Using the base M11 as the canvas, Leica has added an individual engraving to the top plate that spells out "New York USA" in addition to the traditional engraving. The Leica 100 anniversary logo is detailed on the hot shoe cover, a sleek black screw replaces the red Leica dot, and a numbered edition # / 100 with a certificate of authenticity further emphasizes each unique model.

A glossy black painted finish, inspired by historical M-cameras, creates a modern and sleek aesthetic, until over time, a distinctive patina emerges bespoke to the use of the camera – reflecting its own unique story.

Complementary colored silver-chromed controls offer a touch of class and refinement, with the shutter release, on/off switch, and the ISO and speed dials decorated with elaborate cross knurling.

This level of elegance continues through the camera body with stylish black cowhide armoring, its distinctive texture a throwback to the iconic vulcanite leathering of earlier Leica M models.

The exclusive M11 is one of many new anniversary editioned products to be released in Leica's anniversary year, with many more affordable items available such as a Stieff Bear, a writing set, cufflinks, plus much more – making it more accessible to purchase a piece of Leica's historic year.

The Leica M11 100 Years of Leica 'New York USA' along with the other countries' editions will be released throughout this centenary year at Leica Stores and the Leica Online Store. Some items are already available, while others will be released in February and May 2025.

As part of the 100 Years of Leica: Witness to a Century theme, the brand will also be celebrating the anniversary with a series of events in these locations over the next 12 months including exhibitions, talks, and workshops.

You can see more of Leica's 100th-anniversary collection on the official Leica website.

