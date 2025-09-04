Don't miss out on up to 75% off of some of the best photography books of all time in the Taschen sale!

The Taschen Sale is back! Running until September 07 with savings of up to 75% off.

It’s one of the few times in the year when you can pick up these stunning art and photography books at a fraction of their usual price - most are half price.

Personally, I can’t get enough of Taschen. Its books are objects I keep returning to, whether for inspiration in my own photography or simply the pleasure of flipping through page after page of incredible imagery.

I’ll be taking advantage of this week's sale by picking up the XL versions of Peter Lindbergh's Dior and Helmut Newton's Legacy, saving a whopping $100 and $50, respectively!

Below, I’ve pulled together a few more highlights that are well worth grabbing before they sell out.

Save 50% Dior (XL) by Peter Lindbergh: was $200 now $99.99 at TASCHEN Was £200 Now £99.99



Peter Lindbergh is my favorite photographer of all time, and if you haven't checked out his work, I highly recommend doing so. Taschen has several of his greatest books on sale, but Dior is usually a little too steep for my budget, until now. Two hardcover volumes inside a slipcase; this edition is Lindbergh's final book project. Captured amongst the hustle and bustle of the New York streets, he captures 70 years of Dior history with an unprecedented number of its most iconic garments. Read more ▼

Save 50% Animals by Steve McCurry: was $20 now $9.99 at TASCHEN Was £15 Now £7.99 Renowned documentary and travel photographer Steve McCurry presents his favorite shots of animals in this collection, ranging from South America to Asia, the United States to Europe. A master of color, composition, and storytelling, this edition explores animals relationships between humans, and their environments. Read more ▼

Save 50% Depeche Mode by Anton Corbijn: was $20 now $9.99 at TASCHEN Was £15 Now £7.99 Anton Corijn is officially a music photography Icon, and in this edition, he showcases more than 150 images from the last 50 years. Made in collaboration with the band, and including images from their most recent tour, this is a music photographer's must-read! The XL version is also available in this week's sale. Read more ▼

These are just a few on sale this week, with lots more offerings from Annie Leibovitz, Ralph Gibson, Marvin E. Newman, plus many more.

The fact that Taschen is offering up to 75% off until September 07 makes this a rare chance to build or expand a collection without breaking the bank.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These are books I consider investments; sources of constant inspiration that only get better with time. There are plenty more gems in the sale beyond the ones I’ve highlighted, so it’s well worth a browse. I’ve already made my selections, but I might not resist going back for another round before it ends!

You might also like

Check out our guides to the best books on photography and the best coffee table books.