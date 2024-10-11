Is this the greatest street photographer you've never heard of?

By
published

The best kept secret in street photography? Marvin E Newman's work has gone largely undiscovered, but Taschen aims to change this

Marvin E. Newman
(Image credit: Marvin E. Newman)

Marvin E Newman is not one of the first names that typically pops into your head when thinking of the greatest street photographers of all time. In fact, for many, his name won't be familiar at all. Publisher Taschen aims to change this by publishing a major retrospective of his work and giving him the due recognition it deserves.

Marvin E Newman is the first major career retrospective photography book focused on the mid-century street photographer, showcasing his largely undiscovered yet brilliant photography. It hosts around 170 photographs that demonstrate Newman’s exceptional photographic technique and his allure to capturing the human condition through vivid New York cityscapes, sports shots and other innovative images.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

