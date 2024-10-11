Is this the greatest street photographer you've never heard of?

Marvin E Newman is not one of the first names that typically pops into your head when thinking of the greatest street photographers of all time. In fact, for many, his name won't be familiar at all. Publisher Taschen aims to change this by publishing a major retrospective of his work and giving him the due recognition it deserves.

Marvin E Newman is the first major career retrospective photography book focused on the mid-century street photographer, showcasing his largely undiscovered yet brilliant photography. It hosts around 170 photographs that demonstrate Newman’s exceptional photographic technique and his allure to capturing the human condition through vivid New York cityscapes, sports shots and other innovative images.

(Image credit: Marvin E. Newman)

In 1952, Newman became one of the first recipients of a Master of Science degree in photography at Chicago’s Institute of Design, after which he returned to his hometown of New York to chronicle the city. This documentation meant photographing life in the Big Apple, in a style that we now recognize as street photography.

Newman was of course not the first to document the hustle and bustle of New York, but he was one of the earliest adopters of color film photography – around a similar time to fellow New York native and renowned colorist, Saul Leiter. Color photography showcased the familiar New York scenes in an entirely new way, capturing the city's vibrant energy and its people.

(Image credit: Marvin E. Newman)

Despite Newman's work being recognized by institutions such as MoMA for its brilliance, it has until now gone largely undiscovered beyond a prestigious collector and gallery circle.

"From Times Square to Wall Street, from Broadway to Little Italy, Newman’s vivid, original tableaux offer fresh perspectives on familiar New York landmarks but, above all, a unique sense for life in the city and for the drama and extremities that weld New York to so many hearts," says Taschen.

(Image credit: Marvin E. Newman)

The book also features incredible sports shots capturing icons such as Cassius Clay and Pelé, along with an accompanying essay about Newman's work by art scholar and critic Lyle Rexer.

Marvin E Newman is published by Taschen and is available now for $80 / £60 (Australian pricing to be confirmed). As with most Taschen releases, it also offers special editions with selected framed prints and larger format books.

Dubbed by many as one of the most overlooked photographers, if you are a fan of street photography, I urge you to check out Newman's work. It is a wonderful visual documentation of the US, from a time when few were shooting in color. His work was ahead of its time and echoes can still be seen in the modern street photography of today. I am glad it is getting its long-due recognition.

(Image credit: Taschen)

Check out our guides to the best books on street photography, the best camera for street photography, and the best film cameras.