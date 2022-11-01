The best books on fashion photography: get inspiration from top photographers

Fashion photography is without a doubt one of the most alluring genres of photography but arguably one of the hardest to break into. Not only does it require highly sophisticated technical skills plus a broad knowledge of lighting setups it also demands up-to-date knowledge of trends and a keen eye for style. Just taking photos of clothes isn't enough to break into this fiercely competitive world, you need to think about how things like location, accessories and poses elevate the narrative you're trying to convey.

Since the mid-1850s when Adolphe Braun published what is considered to be the first book on fashion photography, this glamorous world has stolen the heart of photographers, stylists, models, set designers and lighting technicians. Unlike lots of photographic genres, fashion photography is highly collaborative and offers the chance to work with other creatives who bring their own artistic flair. It's high-pressure and chaotic but it's also charismatic and completely magical when it all comes together.

Watching The Devil Wears Prada once won't turn you into the fashionista that is Miranda Priestly (supposedly modeled on Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour) overnight but films, books and magazines are a great source of inspiration.

Whether you're just dipping your toe into the world of fashion or rather fancy yourself as the next Mario Testino, we've put together a list of books to both guide and inspire you. While some are incredibly useful tools for understanding posing, lights and developing your own unique style, we've also included some that are a dream to look at. Whether you want to shoot the avant-garde or the understated, these books will help unlock your creativity and push it to new heights.

(Image credit: Taschen / Peter Lindbergh)

1. Peter Lindbergh: On Fashion Photography A collection of more than 300 photos from one of the world's best known fashion photographers Specifications Publisher: Taschen Pages: 512 ISBN-10: 3836582503 ISBN-13: 978-3836582506 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 512 pages + Hardback + Affordable

German photographer Peter Lindbergh was a pioneer in fashion photography and some of the world's biggest models such as Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell have him to thank for it. His humanistic and cinematic approach to fashion photography landed him jobs with Commes des Garçons, Yves Saint Laurent, Jean Paul Gauliter and Thierry Mugler but his best known work is perhaps some of his simplest. This hardback book is beautifully printed and a must-have coffee table book for anyone hoping to get into the fashion industry - not only is is full of inspiration but it's completely iconic.

(Image credit: Lindsay Alder)

2. The photographer's guide to posing Make every model, and every garment, look its best Specifications Author: Lindsay Adler Publisher: Rocky Nook Pages: 288 ISBN-10: 1681981947 ISBN-13: 978-1681981949 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Textbooks.com (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 288 pages + Paperback + Published 2017 Reasons to avoid - Empty List

With a background in fashion editorial with clients like Marie Claire, not to mention numerous turns as Canon and Adobe speaker, Adler is well placed to write on this subject; practiced, knowledgable and aware of photographer’s questions. Her approach relies a great deal on comparing successful results with many ‘posing errors,’ so don’t expect academic discussions or even high-fashion results. For an enthusiast or beginner who now needs to make people look good every time, however, this book provides a lot to help develop a photographer’s eye.

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. Lighting People: A Photographer's Reference An award-winning fashion photographer’s into to lighting Specifications Author: Rossella Vanon Publisher: Routledge Pages: 224 ISBN-10: 1138119881 ISBN-13: 978-1138119888 Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 224 pages + Paperback + Published 2016 Reasons to avoid - Empty List

We all know that photography is about light, so a lighting reference is a good idea for any photographer, but how lucky that there is one written and richly illustrated from a fashion perspective? Italian photographer Vanon’s own work makes the two thirds of the book a visual treat as well as an education. The last third is devoted to a series of model shots showing 4 different models lit from numerous angles which you can use to get a good idea how almost any lighting setup might work before you unpack the gear.

(Image credit: Aperture)

4. Fashion Photography: The story in 180 Pictures Shiny cover, gorgeous presentation and rich chronology Specifications Author: Eugénie Shinkle Publisher: T&H (UK), Aperture (USA) Pages: 272 ISBN-13: 978-1-59711-363-2 Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 272 pages + Hardcover + Published 2017 Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Undoubtedly the best-dressed book in this collection with its holographic cover which, I’m afraid, static images do not do a great job of representing. The looks, though, aren’t just skin-deep – this is an eight-decade journey through the history of fashion and its inescapable link with photography chronicled with all the academic precision you would expect of the author, a noted lecturer in the field. Plus, of course, you might even be able to use it as a reflector!

(Image credit: Abrarns)

5. Capture your style A guide to building an Instagram brand for yourself Specifications Author: Aimee Song Publisher: Abrams Pages: 208 ISBN-10: 1419722158 ISBN-13: 978-1419722158 Today's Best Deals View at Textbooks.com (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 208 pages + Paperrback + Published 2016 Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Showcasing a complete lifestyle – as the author does so successfully with her Song of Style blog – might seem a long way from the catwalk, but in many ways this is the most essential of skills in the social era. Interior styling is, after all, just as prone to fashion as clothing, so combining them to form a personal brand is a valuable skill (explaining why she consults for Michael Kors & Tiffany & Co.). This much-imitated book is not just fluff though; it’s beautifully presented, occasionally funny, and phone-friendly.

(Image credit: Vogue)

6. Vogue: The covers The ultimate coffee table book for fashion fans, with 125 years of imagery Specifications Author: Dodie Kazanjian Publisher: Abrams Pages: 304 ISBN-10: 9781419727535 ISBN-13: 978-1419727535 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 304 pages + Hardback + Published 2017 Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Visual history in a gorgeous package, paging through this volume is a treat for fashion photographers and devotees alike. You can pour over the detail of each image and attempt to decipher the technique, or simply use it to appreciate Vogue’s view of the world at a specific time. While every cover 2010-2017 is included (often more than one on a page), the earlier history is made of selected highlights. It’s also worth noting that early editions (until 1932) were not photographic, but that doesn’t occupy a lot of the chunky book, and that covers retain all the copy and even the barcodes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Icons of Style A Century of fashion photography Specifications Author: Paul Martineau, Elizabeth Anne McCauley & Ivan Shaw Publisher: Getty ISBN-10: 1606065580 ISBN-13: 978-1606065587 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 368 pages + Hardcover + Published 2018 Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Quite possibly the best curated collection of fashion photography you can lay your hands on. This is a journey through the history of fashion photography in five rich chapters, from the point in 1911 when Edward Steichen was first asked to add something other than mere documentary utility to a fashion shoot through greats like Munkacsi, Avedon, Newton, Weber and right up to modern conceptual work. A beautiful and thorough coffee table book which is actually an exhibition catalogue, but doesn’t skimp on the text and ends up as something much more.

(Image credit: Victoria Magrath)

8. The New Fashion Rules From the nineties to Instagram Specifications Author: Victoria Magrath Publisher: HarperCollins Pages: 272 ISBN-10: 0008305552 ISBN-13: 978-0008305550 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 272 pages + Hardcover + Published 2018 Reasons to avoid - Empty List

This might look like yet another tips book – as its chapter titles suggest – but it is actually a surprisingly accessible take on the whole luxury fashion and beauty industry’s last four decades. The lessons for photographers are tangential, and I’d urge readers to bear in mind the author has a number of brand relationships thanks to her massively successful blog, but it is nonetheless interesting to read an enthusiastic fashion PhD’s perspective on Cara Delevingne’s selfie and Instagram’s influence.

(Image credit: Patrick Remy)

9. Antiglossy: Fashion Photography Now The coffee-table book for people with an eye on the future Specifications Author: Patrick Remy Publisher: Rizzoli Pages: 256 ISBN-10: 0847864596 ISBN-13: 978-0847864591 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 256 pages + Hardcover + Published 2019 Reasons to avoid - Empty List

A fresh coffee-table anthology of deliberately contemporary work, steering away from the names long-term fashion followers might know well and concentrating on new fashion photography, often taken with mixed-media distribution in mind. Twenty largely emerging talents are included, including Karen Knorr and Charlotte Wales, but the book also looks at how better-known names, like Jurgen Teller, have adapted to an era where glossy magazines no longer hold complete sway.

