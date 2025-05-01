Leica hosts a legend: Douglas Kirkland’s defining photo moments on show in London
From Monroe to Chanel: Legendar photographer Douglas Kirkland’s enduring elegance in focus at the Leica Gallery London
From 10 May to 10 July, Leica Gallery London will honor the legacy of the late Douglas Kirkland with From The Heart, a striking exhibition that offers an intimate glimpse into the photographer’s extraordinary six-decade career.
Known for his poetic eye and disarming candor behind the lens, Kirkland (1934–2022) shaped the fabric of celebrity and fashion photography, capturing the icons of his time with empathy, grace, and a rare sense of timelessness.
Canadian by birth, Kirkland’s path to photographic greatness seemed written from the start. His name is etched into the history of visual culture, with awards that include the President Award from the American Society of Cinematographers and the prestigious Lucie Award for Outstanding Achievement.
His images now reside in revered institutions including the Smithsonian in Washington D.C., the National Portrait Gallery in London, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills – a testament to both his technical mastery and cultural significance.
Long before the accolades, Kirkland began humbly in a modest Richmond, Virginia studio. It was there that he discovered Irving Penn's work. Inspired, he wrote to the master himself – a bold move that paid off, earning him a coveted role as Penn’s assistant during the 1950s.
Kirkland soon stepped out from Penn’s shadow, carving a place of his own on the pages of Look, Life, Paris Match, The Sunday Times Magazine, and Italian Vanity Fair. It was during this prolific period that he photographed some of the 20th century’s most enduring figures.
His 1961 studio session with Marilyn Monroe remains one of the most celebrated shoots in photographic history, while his portraits of Coco Chanel in her twilight years reveal an artist who captured not just likeness but spirit.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Though best known for his celebrity work, Kirkland’s lens was equally fluent in the language of documentary. During the 1960s and 70s, he took his camera beyond the studio, creating powerful photojournalistic essays and working extensively on film sets. Throughout his life, he published more than ten books, including the career-spanning Douglas Kirkland – A Life in Pictures in 2013.
From The Heart presents 17 of his images - an elegant blend of iconic portraits and quiet, behind-the-scenes vignettes. All the works will be available for purchase (if you're interested, you can get in touch with the London Leica gallery via gallery.london@leica-camera.com).
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.