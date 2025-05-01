From 10 May to 10 July, Leica Gallery London will honor the legacy of the late Douglas Kirkland with From The Heart, a striking exhibition that offers an intimate glimpse into the photographer’s extraordinary six-decade career.

Known for his poetic eye and disarming candor behind the lens, Kirkland (1934–2022) shaped the fabric of celebrity and fashion photography, capturing the icons of his time with empathy, grace, and a rare sense of timelessness.

Brigitte Bardot (Image credit: Douglas Kirkland)

Canadian by birth, Kirkland’s path to photographic greatness seemed written from the start. His name is etched into the history of visual culture, with awards that include the President Award from the American Society of Cinematographers and the prestigious Lucie Award for Outstanding Achievement.

His images now reside in revered institutions including the Smithsonian in Washington D.C., the National Portrait Gallery in London, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills – a testament to both his technical mastery and cultural significance.

Long before the accolades, Kirkland began humbly in a modest Richmond, Virginia studio. It was there that he discovered Irving Penn's work. Inspired, he wrote to the master himself – a bold move that paid off, earning him a coveted role as Penn’s assistant during the 1950s.

Kirkland soon stepped out from Penn’s shadow, carving a place of his own on the pages of Look, Life, Paris Match, The Sunday Times Magazine, and Italian Vanity Fair. It was during this prolific period that he photographed some of the 20th century’s most enduring figures.

His 1961 studio session with Marilyn Monroe remains one of the most celebrated shoots in photographic history, while his portraits of Coco Chanel in her twilight years reveal an artist who captured not just likeness but spirit.

Jack Nicholson (Image credit: Douglas Kirkland)

Though best known for his celebrity work, Kirkland’s lens was equally fluent in the language of documentary. During the 1960s and 70s, he took his camera beyond the studio, creating powerful photojournalistic essays and working extensively on film sets. Throughout his life, he published more than ten books, including the career-spanning Douglas Kirkland – A Life in Pictures in 2013.

From The Heart presents 17 of his images - an elegant blend of iconic portraits and quiet, behind-the-scenes vignettes. All the works will be available for purchase (if you're interested, you can get in touch with the London Leica gallery via gallery.london@leica-camera.com).