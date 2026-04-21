It turns out that it was always there, because I'm colorblind. Color is the primary visual language for a lot of people; for me, though, it's patterns. I only began to understand this during Covid, when the world slowed down for a while and photography stopped for me.

When we were all stuck inside, I was lucky because there's a little beach not far from where I live. When it became clear that we couldn't catch Covid just from going outside, I would wander on the beach every afternoon just to get out of the house.

Of course, I took my camera with me and started making photographs. But after a while, how many sunsets can you take and still be interested?

So I started to look for these intriguing little details, interesting patterns that could only happen one time because they were a result of a combination of the tide, the light, wind, seagrasses and so on.

Then, I ended up making a decision that I would stick to for the remainder of lockdown; I went to the beach every day and took one photograph with a single lens.

Because of the compositional discipline of only having one telephoto lens, I started looking for the deeper details. Searching for these patterns became fascinating to me, so I ended up spending four or five months seeking out the patterns formed by light, wind and water.

Looking back at my earlier work, a lot of it was about patterns. When I think about the photographs I made while working in tech in India, my strongest ones tend to be those where I'm much more focused on a pattern than whatever the charismatic subject is.

By the time Covid finally ended, my photography had moved onto this idea of looking for patterns. I see wonder in patterns and find that from a neuroscience perspective, patterns – especially ones occurring in nature – have a profound effect on the brain, because they engage you without taxing you.

Patterns in nature are relatively regular, but never repeat exactly. Here's an interesting fact... if you look at Jackson Pollock's drip paintings, they are true fractals [repetitive geometric patterns forming a larger pattern], and that's why these messy, squiggly things are so relaxing.

It turns out you have a choice; you can go and spend a few million dollars on a Jackson Pollock or you can go and walk outside – I'll take the walking option.

So, photographically, I really resonated with these patterns. Part of it – a lot of it, in fact – was just because of the personal effect that had on me. For me, my photography is now hunt and peck, looking for interesting patterns. And even the journey on its own is fun.

The other thing that I learned during the pandemic was that it was OK if there was no photograph to be had. I wasn't going to force it. I wasn't looking for winners. I wasn't looking for great shots.

Instead, I would be thinking, 'Just let the photograph happen'. If it did, that was fantastic; if it didn't, I would still have a good time sitting on the beach. I became a far more relaxed photographer because of it.