20 award-winning images chosen in a global vote of over 800,000 – from birds and landscapes to street photography
Power to the people! Take a look at the People's Choice winners of the British Photography Awards 2026
More than 800,000 voters from around the world have chosen the People's Choice winners at the British Photography Awards 2026.
Spanning 20 categories, from Portrait and Landscape to Drone, Documentary, Birdlife and Sports, this year's awards saw engagement double compared to last year.
Take a look at all 20 images below, and visit the British Photography Awards website for more information.
People's Choice Winner highlights – British Photography Awards 2026
Smith highlighted, "Two kestrels hunting at dawn on the Northumberland Fells. I watched them twist and turn as they interacted with each other early on August 08.
"Just as the golden hour was coming to an end I waited patiently, willing them to position themselves against the rising sun to create some stunning backlighting through their plumage.
"Seeing them was a lovely consolation on my way home having been out at 05:00 for barn owls that didn't appear. I used my Sony A1 on a 200-600mm lens handheld, with settings at f/6.3, 1/2000 sec, ISO100, at 600mm. Post processing involved some cropping, noise reduction, and some tweaks to contrast, white balance, highlights and shadows."
Ferry explained, "Time is often the greatest luxury in portrait photography, yet it is rarely available. This portrait of Matty Healy was created during a brief photographic sitting, demanding instinct as much as preparation.
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"The final image was carefully refined to realise my vision of a timeless portrait, using light, tone and texture to create an atmosphere that feels removed from contemporary publicity photography. My intention was to produce an image where expression and presence take precedence over celebrity."
Baker stated, "On July 10 2026, 22,141 people gathered at Hyde park's BST festival to break the world record for the most amount of people wearing a Bald cap at Pitbulls headline show, so I headed up in a cherry picker to get this where's wally-esque image."
Selagea said, "Two young girls, curious yet shy, peek out from behind the iconic Blood Dragon Trees of Socotra. Their quiet presence contrasts beautifully with the otherworldly landscape, where the ancient, umbrella-shaped trees create a natural backdrop.
"The moment captures a sense of innocence and curiosity, while reflecting the unique character of Socotra, a place that feels almost untouched and far removed from the familiar."
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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