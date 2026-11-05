20 award-winning images chosen in a global vote of over 800,000 – from birds and landscapes to street photography

Explore 20 standout images chosen by the public as People's Choice Winners at the British Photography Awards

More than 800,000 voters from around the world have chosen the People's Choice winners at the British Photography Awards 2026.

Spanning 20 categories, from Portrait and Landscape to Drone, Documentary, Birdlife and Sports, this year's awards saw engagement double compared to last year.

Take a look at all 20 images below, and visit the British Photography Awards website for more information.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

People's Choice Winner highlights – British Photography Awards 2026

'Flight of Icarus' – Category: Birdlife (Image credit: Julie Smith, British Photography Awards)

Smith highlighted, "Two kestrels hunting at dawn on the Northumberland Fells. I watched them twist and turn as they interacted with each other early on August 08.

"Just as the golden hour was coming to an end I waited patiently, willing them to position themselves against the rising sun to create some stunning backlighting through their plumage.

"Seeing them was a lovely consolation on my way home having been out at 05:00 for barn owls that didn't appear. I used my Sony A1 on a 200-600mm lens handheld, with settings at f/6.3, 1/2000 sec, ISO100, at 600mm. Post processing involved some cropping, noise reduction, and some tweaks to contrast, white balance, highlights and shadows."

Image 1 of 4 'The Hill' – Category: Low Light Photography (Image credit: David Miller, British Photography Awards) 'The way through the woods' – Category: Macro (Image credit: Jacki Gordon, British Photography Awards) 'Summer Glimpse' – Category: Landscape (Image credit: Thomas Harper, British Photography Awards) 'Pan' – Category: Fine Art (Image credit: Jef Gilgannon, British Photography Awards) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

'Matty' – Category: Portrait (Image credit: Neil Ferry, British Photography Awards)

Ferry explained, "Time is often the greatest luxury in portrait photography, yet it is rarely available. This portrait of Matty Healy was created during a brief photographic sitting, demanding instinct as much as preparation.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The final image was carefully refined to realise my vision of a timeless portrait, using light, tone and texture to create an atmosphere that feels removed from contemporary publicity photography. My intention was to produce an image where expression and presence take precedence over celebrity."

Image 1 of 4 'Holding On' – Category: Water Life (Image credit: Rhiannon Lawler, British Photography Awards) 'Christmas with Honda' – Category: Commercial: Product (Image credit: David Gilliver, British Photography Awards) 'Sinking Bunker' – Category: Architecture (Image credit: Matt Emmett, British Photography Awards) 'Fluke' – Category: Wedding (Image credit: Stacey Jones, British Photography Awards) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

'Where's Bald-E' – Category: Event (Image credit: Connor Baker, British Photography Awards)

Baker stated, "On July 10 2026, 22,141 people gathered at Hyde park's BST festival to break the world record for the most amount of people wearing a Bald cap at Pitbulls headline show, so I headed up in a cherry picker to get this where's wally-esque image."

Image 1 of 4 'Never let me go' – Category: Street (Image credit: Olly Headey, British Photography Awards) 'Endangered Affection' – Category: Land Animal (Image credit: Hang Ross, British Photography Awards) 'The Guardian Within' – Category: Drone (Image credit: Thomas Lamont, British Photography Awards) 'Red delight' – Category: Fashion (Image credit: Natasha Everson-Williams, British Photography Awards) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

'The daughters of the trees' – Category: Documentary (Image credit: Andreea Selagea, British Photography Awards)

Selagea said, "Two young girls, curious yet shy, peek out from behind the iconic Blood Dragon Trees of Socotra. Their quiet presence contrasts beautifully with the otherworldly landscape, where the ancient, umbrella-shaped trees create a natural backdrop.

"The moment captures a sense of innocence and curiosity, while reflecting the unique character of Socotra, a place that feels almost untouched and far removed from the familiar."

Image 1 of 4 'Red Hot' – Category: Food & Drink (Image credit: Daisy May, British Photography Awards) 'Le Chemin du Curé' – Category: Sports (Image credit: David Miller, British Photography Awards) 'Black sand selfie' – Category: Self Portrait (Image credit: Mat Price, British Photography Awards) 'Lick me' – Category: Pets & Domesticated Animals (Image credit: Nigel Wallace, British Photography Awards) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

You might like...

Browse the best cameras for beginners and the best professional cameras.

Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from November 2026 to January 2027.