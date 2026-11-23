I never thought that the words “Johnny Cash” and “skateboarding” would ever appear together in a sentence. [Clearly you never played Tony Hawk's Underground 2! – Ed] But, when I saw this image, it was just too good an opportunity to pass up.

The good news is that, while "the Man in Black" sang of falling into a proverbial ring of fire – that’s to say, deeply in love – there was no plummeting into the flames for this skateboarder.

Captured by British photographer Ethan Fraser, the image was shot during King of Kings, an annual weekend event at Kings Skatepark in Boscombe, southern England, and recently won the Sports category at the British Photography Awards (BPA).

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A skateboarder called Dennis performs a roast beef grab while flying through the Ring of Fire at King of Kings skate event in Boscombe, southern England (Image credit: Ethan Fraser)

Ethan Fraser's gear

According to Fraser, each year, the Ring of Fire is lit in memory of Nathan Heard, a local skateboarder who “sadly passed away.” Fraser also explained that the words “Nathan Forever” are welded across the top of the ring.

Fraser told the BPA that “those brave enough launch out of the bowl and pass through the flames,” and that, in this image, a skateboarder called Dennis was the one captured flying through the fiery ring.

While Dennis performed a roast beef grab – an aerial trick where the rider grabs the heelside edge of their skateboard between their feet using their back hand – Fraser captured a host of other skateboarders that night throwing down an array of stylish feats while airborne, frolicking with the flames.

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As the winner of the Sports category at the BPA 2026, Fraser was handed a winner’s trophy and invited to the awards gala night held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London.

To see all of this year’s category winners, People’s Choice winners, and shortlisted images, head to the 2026 gallery on the BPA website.

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