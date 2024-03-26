Danny Lyon's new memoir: An ode to photojournalism in 60 key American years

Danny Lyon is cemented as one of the most prolific photojournalists of the last century, documenting subcultures from within with a sense of humanity and dignity, and bearing witness to some of the most important historical events over the past sixty years. Due to the nature of his work, Lyon had a pretty adventurous life, and the new book published by Damiani takes the reader through every triumph and tragedy.

This Is My Life I'm Talking About by Danny Lyon is a picturesque memoir by the legendary American photographer, documenting his personal story and providing deeper insight into many of his famous bodies of work. Perhaps best known for his groundbreaking documentation of the Civil Rights Movement and his role in pioneering the New Journalism Movement, the new book sheds light on the process and approach behind the images.

Muhammad Ali (Image credit: Danny Lyon)

Danny Lyon was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1942 and raised in Queens. As a student at the University of Chicago, he joined the civil rights movement, becoming the first staff photographer for the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee. There, he found his passion for photojournalism and telling the stories of previously undocumented subcultures, which led to the creation of multiple non-fiction books.

Lyon's best-known work comes from a book and body of work titled The Bikeriders. Published in 1967, The Bikeriders is an in-depth work of photojournalism and one of the most celebrated bodies of work centered around motorcycle club culture. The work follows the Chicago Outlaws Motorcycle Club, and through total immersion, Lyon documented what life was like as a member of the club, resulting in some harrowing yet thrilling stories. The Bikeriders has also been made into a Hollywood movie scheduled for release in Spring 2024, with Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Tom Hardy starring in the epic story.

In addition to Lyon's exceptional writing about the daily goings on within the club, as a photographer, he also goes into detail about the technical aspects of his craft. In a section of the book, Lyon writes about his first interaction with the motorcycle club and getting his first shot. Using his Tri-X loaded Nikon F camera he managed to capture four bikes speeding away through his 105mm lens, all while hanging out of his friend's VW Bug. Twenty years after its capture that image was declared a "Masterpiece of Twentieth-Century Photography" by the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The book features unpublished work and unseen images from The Bikeriders, that provide greater insight into the work.

Outside the clubhouse (Image credit: Danny Lyon)

John Lewis (Image credit: Danny Lyon)

Lyon also worked extensively during the American Civil Rights movement, becoming very close to John Lewis, a co-founder and chairman of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee who helped arrange many of the seminal moments of the time. Lyon's ability to get close and immerse himself in his subject's life results in a unique perspective of photography that in turn brings the viewer into the subject's inner circle.

This Is My Life I'm Talking About by Danny Lyon is published by Damiani and is available now in the UK and on April 30 in the US for £39 and $50 respectively. The book has something for everyone and is among my favorite photography books of the year so far.

Mark di Suvero and I (Image credit: Danny Lyon)

