Who will win the 'Oscar' of photography? The AOP Awards finalists are in – and they're here to impress
Happy 40th Birthday, AOP Photography Awards! Let's take a look at this year's outstanding talent and authentic photography
The AOP Photography Awards turn 40 – and what better way to celebrate than with a lineup of extraordinary images. Often called the 'Oscars' of the photography world, the AOP Awards, this year sponsored by MPB, have stood strong for decades – not by following trends, but by celebrating work that challenges, moves, and inspires. And this year's finalists are no exception.
From intimate portraits and thought-provoking documentaries to wild landscapes and everything in between – the 2025 shortlist spans across ten categories: Documentary, Environment, Fashion & Beauty, Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Portrait, Spaces, Sport, Still Life & Object, and Project.
On top of that, three standout honors will be awarded across the board: Best Commissioned, Best Non-Commissioned, and Best Moving Image – spotlighting the most compelling work of the year.
Isabelle Doran, CEO of the Association of Photographers, puts it best: "Given the plethora of photography awards across our industry today, it's even more special that the AOP Photography Awards has stood the test of time, celebrating 40 years of professional practice, in which we have seen many photographic styles and trends come and go over four decades.
"It's both positive and rewarding to see the continuation of visual rigour from this year's finalists' entries, from profound realism to highly conceptual imagery, each sharing a multitude of facets spanning the lives humans lead, whether captured in the format of stills or moving images."
The Gold and Silver winners will be announced live at the AOP Annual Showcase on October 9. Alongside the big reveal, the Showcase will also host a special exhibition of selected finalist work. Until then, let's explore the finalists. To discover the full gallery, visit the AOP Awards website. You can also see a teaser reel of the works here.
2025 Finalists
